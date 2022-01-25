Providence, RI – J.L. “Lynn” Singleton, President and CEO of the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC), announced today the results of an Economic Impact Statement, just completed by Advantage Marketing Information, to gauge the impact that the Theatre’s two-week return engagement of HAMILTON had on the state of Rhode Island.

The results, which were tabulated from an online survey sent to HAMILTON ticketholders, indicate that while consumer expenditures during the November 30 – December 12, 2021 engagement were estimated between $1.9 million and $2.4 million, the total direct economic impact (including all show-related income to PPAC plus estimated living expenditures by the HAMILTON cast and company) is projected to be over $5.5 million.

Nearly 47,000 patrons came to PPAC to see HAMILTON during its two-week engagement, for a total of 16 performances. The economic impact report indicates that 47% of these theatergoers came from out of state; the majority being from Massachusetts (43%). The report notes that out-of-state consumers spent more while they were in Rhode Island, signifying that over half of the total direct economic impact resulted from new dollars coming into Rhode Island from out of state.



Singleton said, “The return engagement of HAMILTON was a great success for the Theatre and for the state of Rhode Island, as shown by this Economic Impact Statement. HAMILTON was the second Broadway performance that we have presented since reopening, and we were pleased to see the enthusiasm from subscribers and regular patrons. Over 44% of ticketholders were subscribers, indicative of our strong subscription base. We were also pleased to see so many new faces in the Theatre for this show, as 10% of ticket holders were first-time ticket buyers. Patrons and HAMILTON cast and company members supported local restaurants, hotels, retailers, and parking facilities; this in turn had a ripple effect and benefitted the economy in the state of Rhode Island.”

The patron experience at PPAC during HAMILTON was extremely positive. According to one metric used to measure customer delight (Net Promoter Score), the Advantage Marketing Information report stated that PPAC’s score of 91.4 out of a possible 100 was higher than the researchers have seen for most organizations.

(Photo: Core Photographic, provided by PPAC)

PPAC General Manager Alan J. Chille said, “Our two-week engagement of HAMILTON occurred at a perfect time, right after Thanksgiving and prior to the winter holidays. Normally, it is a quieter time for Providence, but for those 16 performances of HAMILTON, the city was busy, making it an economic boon for area businesses. It was great to see so much excitement at the Theatre, but also in Providence as a whole.

