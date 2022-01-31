Rhode Island Lottery today announced that a Cranston man hit the $89,723 Wild Money jackpot Friday night.

The winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn: 12, 18, 19, 27, 35. According to Rhode Island Lottery, the man had not played in a few months but decided to buy the ticket while at Snacks Plus, 880 Oaklawn Ave., Cranston. To his disbelief, he won!

According to Rhode Island Lottery, the man said he doesn’t have immediate plans but may treat himself.

Rhode Island Lottery did not share the man’s identity.

Wild Money is Rhode Island’s own in-state jackpot game with drawings every evening at 7:29 p.m. Tickets can be purchased until 6:50 p.m. each night for $1. Tonight’s estimated Wild Money jackpot is $24,000.