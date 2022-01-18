The special House commission to study the Coastal Resources Management Council (CRMC) will meet tomorrow to accept public testimony on suggestions for the CRMC.

The commission is scheduled to meet tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 3 p.m. in Room 35 on the basement level of the State House. The meeting’s agenda is primarily dedicated to accepting public testimony, which will be taken in person, over the phone and in writing. The commission asks that all testimony focus on suggestions for future improvements to the organization and procedures of the CRMC.

The meeting will be televised on Capitol Television, which can be seen on Cox Channels 15, and 61, in high definition on Cox Channel 1061, on Full Channel on Channel 15 and on Channel 34 by Verizon subscribers, and live streamed at http://rilegislature.gov/CapTV/Pages/default.aspx.

Written testimony is strongly encouraged and may be submitted to commission clerk Beth Cotter at bcotter@rilegislature.gov no later than Wednesday at noon. Please indicate name and organization when applicable. Every effort will be made to share written testimony submitted before the deadline with commission members prior to the hearing. All written testimony will be posted on the General Assembly website at https://www.rilegislature.gov/commissions/coremaco/pages/hmaterials.aspx. Testimony received after deadline will be posted to the website as soon as possible. For faster processing, it is recommended that testimony is submitted as a PDF file.

Verbal testimony: Individuals may testify in person or over the phone. Depending on the number of people who register, testimony may be limited to two minutes. For phone testimony, the deadline to register is today at 4 p.m. at this link. The commission is unable to designate a specific time that registrants will be called and in some cases, it may be at a late hour. Witnesses are urged to submit written testimony in the event they unavailable when called.

Those who wish to testify in person must also register, either using the form at the same link, or by signing up in person with the commission clerk at the meeting. Masks are mandatory in committee hearings and in the State House.

Led by Rep. Deborah Ruggiero (D-Dist. 74, Jamestown, Middletown), the 15-member special commission is to comprehensively study and provide recommendations for the reorganization of the CRMC and issue its findings and recommendations by April 1, 2022.

The special commission includes Chairwoman Ruggiero, Rep. Lauren H. Carson (D-Dist. 75, Newport), Rep. Arthur Handy (D-Dist. 18, Cranston), Rep. Michael W. Chippendale (R-Dist. 40, Foster, Glocester, Coventry), Save The Bay Director of Advocacy Topher Hamblett, Jamestown Town Administrator Jamie Hainsworth; Exeter Town Planner William DePasquale Jr.; Newport City Manager Joe Nicholson Jr., Rhode Island Builders Association CEO John Marcantonio, Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association President Richard Hittinger, Rhode Island Shellfisherman’s Association President Michael McGiveney, University of Rhode Island Graduate School of Oceanography Dean Paula Bontempi, Audubon Society of Rhode Island Executive Director Lawrence Taft, New Shoreham Town Councilor Sven Risom and Westerly Town Planner Nancy Letendre.