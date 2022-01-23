In honor of the arrival of the Chinese New Year and year of the tiger, The Dining Room at Castle Hill Inn and Stoneacre Garden will be offering special dinner menus inspired by Chinese culture and featuring traditional Chinese dishes.

The 2022 Chinese New Year falls on Tuesday, February 1st, and celebrations culminate on February 15th, 2022.

Castle Hill Inn

To mark the re-opening of the Inn’s 2022 season, Chef Andy Taur will be offering a three-course Chinese New Year menu at The Dining Room at Castle Hill Inn. Chef Taur’s specialty menu was inspired by his upbringing cooking traditional Chinese dishes with his parents at their Cantonese restaurant.

The specialty menu will be offered alongside the traditional three-course menu, for $92 per person or $137, with optional wine pairings to accompany.

The Chinese New Year menu will be available from January 28th through February 1st. Reservations can be made online via Open Table two weeks prior to your requested day, or via email to dining@castlehillinn.com.

Stoneacre Garden

Asian-inspired restaurant, Stoneacre Garden will be offering a Chinese New Year menu in celebration of the year of the tiger. The specialty menu features more traditional Chinese cuisine, such as: Scallion Pancakes, Shrimp Fried Rice, and General Tso’s Chicken.

Stoneacre Garden’s Chinese New Year Menu will be available starting February 1st through February 14th. Reservations are now open and can be made online via Resy or directly by calling at: 401-619-8400.