Snow on the way, doesn’t mean you have to stay indoors all day! With the help and expertise of our loyal readers and followers, the What’sUpNewp Crew has compiled a list of the best and favorite places to go sledding and tubing in and around Newport, Middletown and Portsmouth.

Places to go sledding and tubing on Aquidneck Island

Fort Adams State Park – The hills near the rugby/soccer fields are a popular spot for those looking for a fast and furious good time.

The hills near the rugby/soccer fields are a popular spot for those looking for a fast and furious good time. Morton Park – Not the biggest hills around but it is within walking distance to Downtown Newport and a great spot for the lil’ ones to have some snow day fun.

Not the biggest hills around but it is within walking distance to Downtown Newport and a great spot for the lil’ ones to have some snow day fun. Aquidneck Park – Located next to Newport Public Library, this small hill, where you can’t pick up too much speed, is a popular spot for parents to bring kids.

Located next to Newport Public Library, this small hill, where you can’t pick up too much speed, is a popular spot for parents to bring kids. St. George’s School – The hills at St. George’s School just off Purgatory Road are a very popular Aquidneck Island spot among the locals.

Middletown High School – MHS offers two fun hills next to their parking lot, one smaller run for the lil’ ones and a larger one for those that want a little bit more excitement and speed.

– MHS offers two fun hills next to their parking lot, one smaller run for the lil’ ones and a larger one for those that want a little bit more excitement and speed. Wanumetonomy Golf & Country Club – Somehow golf courses always transform into the perfect place to spend the day dashing through the snow.

– Somehow golf courses always transform into the perfect place to spend the day dashing through the snow. Portsmouth Middle School – The hills behind Portsmouth Middle School are a popular spot for families to play in the snow.

Where Do You Like To Sled?

Editor’s Note: This post was originally published on 1/23/16. Photo of sledding at Fort Adams via Sail Newport Facebook Page