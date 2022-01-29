*Updated 1/27/2022. This story was originally published on January 5, 2015, it is routinely updated. *

Brunch, the delicious combination of breakfast, lunch and alcohol consumed usually in the late morning, can be found in many of the most popular restaurants across Newport. Luckily, many restaurants in Newport offer brunch throughout the week, not just on Saturdays and Sundays. Usually, you can find a restaurant’s brunch hours on their website (we’ve provided links to each in our list below!) but it’s always a good idea to call ahead and double-check!

We’re considering Brunch a place where you can get a Bloody Mary (or your favorite cocktail) and a combination of breakfast and lunch. Obviously, if you’re looking for breakfast without the booze, you have Gary’s Handy Lunch, Franklin Spa, Drift Cafe, The Hungry Monkey, Annie’s, Belle’s Cafe, IHOP Middletown and many others serving breakfast daily!

Without further ado, Brunch options are served in alphabetical order:

Bar ‘Cino

What Makes It Unique: Your choice of shared plates, grilled pizzas, a variety of salads/soup with Italian flare.

Serving Lunch/Brunch: Open at 11:30am daily, closed Mondays.

Menu: Take A Look At The Menu

Bar ‘Cino | 22 Washington Square | www.barcino.com

Benjamin’s Raw Bar & Restaurant

What Makes It Unique: Where else could you have breakfast with an order of oysters or clams from the raw bar? It’s a great combo. Also, they serve breakfast all day!

Serving Breakfast/Brunch: Opens 11am, Thursday-Tuesday; closed Wednesdays

Menu: Take A Look At The Menu

Benjamin’s Raw Bar & Restaurant | 254 Thames Street | www.benjaminsrawbar.com

Zelda’s

What Makes It Unique: French & American inspired brunch dishes that include Eggs Copenhagen (poached eggs, smoked salmon, hollandaise), Savoyard (Canadian bacon, gruyere, bearnaise, on a baguette) and many more delicious items.

Serving Brunch: From 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday

Menu: See The Menu

Cafe Zelda | 528 Thame Street | www.zeldasnewport.com

Caleb & Broad

What Makes It Unique: Caleb & Broad is a step up from bar food and a step down from fine dining. You’re going to get great food and a fun dining experience at an affordable price.

Serving Brunch: Saturday 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m – 4 p.m.

Menu: Take A Look At The Menu

Caleb & Broad | 162 Broadway | www.calebandbroad.com

Castle Hill Inn

What Makes It Unique: The service is impeccable, the food delicious and the views are the best in all of Newport by far.

Serving Brunch: Seating indoors 11:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. daily, Terrace Bar (outdoor, covered): 11:30am – 5:00pm daily

Menu: Take A Look At The Menu

Castle Hill Inn | 590 Ocean Drive | www.castlehillinn.com

Clarke Cooke House

What Makes It Unique: Experience the ambiance and harborside scenery at this iconic Newport restaurant with a Sunday brunch menu a la carte ($19.50) or Prixe Fixe ($25.50). Try the Eggs Homard – two poached eggs on portobello mushroom with lobster, spinach, mushroom duxelle, sauce americain, and beurre de champignon.



Serving Brunch: Sundays: 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Menu: Take A Look At The Menu

The Clarke Cooke House | Bannister’s Wharf | www.clarkecooke.com

Corner Cafe

What Makes It Unique: The Corner Cafe is the home of casual elegance and creative, eclectic and affordable breakfast/brunch. It’s one of the most popular spots in town on weekend mornings and is BYOB! But get there early – the line out the door forms fast!

Serving Brunch: Breakfast served all day and night.

Menu: Take A Look At The Menu

Corner Cafe | 110 Broadway | www.cornercafenewport.com

Cru Cafe

What Makes It Unique: Cru Cafe changes up their brunch menu weekly and always is using the freshest local ingredients. The brunch is BYOB, and lucky for you there’s a liquor store right across the parking lot!

Serving Brunch: Daily, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., BYOB every day! .

Menu: See the menu here

Cru Cafe | 1 Casino Terrace | www.crucafenewport.com

Diego’s

What Makes It Unique: Location, affordability, outdoor seating, cocktail menu…we could go on and on. Diego’s specializes in Mexican cuisine with a modern and creative twist, it’s not possible to be disappointed by the food or drink menu choices! Plus, Diego’s has a Middletown location – Diego’s Barrio Cantina – that also serves brunch, has parking and is perfect for larger parties. Click the link above to check it out and make a reservation.

Serving Brunch: Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Menu: Take A Look At The Menu

Diego’s | 11 Bowen’s Wharf | www.diegosnewport.com

Forty 1 North

What Makes It Unique: Who can argue with drinking delicious cocktails in the middle of the day and ordering from a menu that satisfies all of your ravenous whims? Toss in sweeping views of the harbor and a fireplace in a casual elegant setting and you have yourself brunch at The Grill.

Serving Brunch: Sunday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Menu: Take A Look At The Menu

Forty 1 North | 351 Thames Street | www.41north.com

Midtown Oyster Bar

What Makes It Unique: You’re in the heart of downtown, have 2 amazing roof decks in the warmer months and have one of the best raw bars that can be found in Newport.

Serving Brunch: Lunch served daily 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; closed Tuesdays

Menu: Not available online

Midtown Oyster Bar | 345 Thames Street | www.midtownoyster.com

Nomi Park

What Makes It Unique: Nomi Park is a restaurant with all the retro vibes inside Wayfinder Hotel. It’s part restaurant, part bar, part cafe, and it’s loaded with tons of local art.

Serving Brunch: Every day, 7 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Menu: See The Menu

Nomi Park | 151 Admiral Kalbfus Road | https://www.nomiparknpt.com/menus

Perro Salado

What Makes It Unique: Menu offers a variety of Mexican inspired dishes on their menu. Entradas, Ensaladas, Platos Principales, Taqueria…need we say more? Get the sticky pork ribs!

Serving Brunch: Served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday

Menu: See The Menu

Perro Salado | 19 Charles Street | www.perrosalado.com

Pour Judgement

What Makes It Unique: It’s Pour Judgement, you have one of the best craft beer selections to choose from!

Serving Brunch: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday

Menu: Take A Look At The Menu

Pour Judgement | 32 Broadway |www.pourjudgementnewport.com

Stoneacre Brasserie

What Makes It Unique: Casual, upscale atmosphere in a beautifully renovated, spacious interior. French-inspired bites and craft cocktails.

Serving Brunch: Saturday & Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Menu: Take A Look At The Menu

Stoneacre Brasserie | 28 Washington Square| www.stoneacrebrasserie.com

Surf Club

What Makes It Unique: A large menu that includes Neapolitan-style pizzas made to order and craft cocktails in a rustic-yet-polished underground space. Great for large parties, and TVs so you can watch the game.

Serving Brunch: Saturdays and Sundays starting at 11am.

Menu: Take A Look At The Menu

Surf Club | 337 Thames Street| www.surf club newport

Tavern On Broadway

What Makes It Unique: Tavern on Broadway is always up to something in the kitchen, specials change as often as the weather does!

Serving Brunch: Sunday 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Menu: Take A Look At The Menu

Tavern On Broadway | 16 Broadway | www.tavernonbroadway.com

Vanderbilt

What Makes It Unique: Newly renovated in 2021 and now a part of the Auberge Resorts Collection, The Conservatory at The Vanderbilt offers a unique, upscale brunch experience. Take in the hotel’s lush gardens from classic rattan armchairs within gleaming glass walls while dining on seasonal salads whipped up with local vegetables or James Beard Award-Winning Chef April Bloomfield’s indulgent Rhode Island clam chowder.

Serving Brunch: Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Menu: Take A Look At The Menu

The Conservatory at The Vanderbilt | 41 Mary Street | www.aubergeresorts.com/vanderbilt

