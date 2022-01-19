The Alliance Française of Newport (“AFN”) announced this week that it will expand its French language classes this month for the first time in three years and provide a fourth class to interested members.

The mission of the AFN includes learning about the French language and culture and expanding its class offerings continues that mission into 2022: Historically the class offerings included Beginning French, Intermediate French and “The Salon,” a special Advanced Conversation Group. Those classes are now joined by Intermediate French +, a class that focuses on comprehension, analysis, and discussion of examples of French literature. Registration for all classes is on a first-come, first-served basis. The deadline for Registration is January 31st.

The Spring classes of 2022 continue the changes begun in the Fall of 2021. The AFN has expanded its teaching staff, Dr. Steven Apostolov has been joined by Daniel Kerloch, a native French speaker from Brittany, France who teaches at Joseph H. Gaudet Middle School in Middletown. The classes will have the same focus as always; teaching the French language to students in a relaxed, fun and lively manner. Dr. Steven Apostolov, a French teacher at Rogers High School, will teach the Intermediate + and Salon classes while Daniel Kerloch will teach the Beginners and the Intermediate classes.

Andrew Snook, President of the Alliance Francaise of Newport welcomed the changes. “Steven and Daniel have considerable experience teaching French and their willingness to teach our expanded curriculum has already been welcomed by our member students. Expanding our class offerings is instrumental to keeping our students interested and improving their language skills.”

Beginning and Intermediate classes are limited to 25 students and will begin on January 25th and end on May 3rd. The Intermediate + class will begin on January 26th and will end on May 4th. The Salon- Advanced Conversation Group will be limited to 15 students and will begin on Thursday, January 27th, and end on Thursday, May 5th.

Classes will be taught in person for the entire semester, ensuring the classes provide the optimal learning experience. Classes will be socially distanced and all attending will be required to wear masks. In addition, the Beginner’s, the Intermediate’s and the Intermediate + classes will adhere to the policies of Salve Regina University as those classes will take place on campus.bAll students need to be members of the Alliance Française of Newport.

The fee for both Beginning French and Intermediate French is $145. ($100 for the class and $45 for a basic AFN Membership which will extend through August 31, 2022.)

The fee for The Salon – Advanced Conversation Group is $95. ($50 for the Spring class and $45 for a basic AFN Membership which will extend through August 31, 2022)

Your registration will be completed once payment is received. Payment can be made to the Alliance on the Alliance website at: alliancefrancaisenewportri.org.

If you have any questions, please contact the Alliance via email at: afnewportri@gmail.com The Alliance Française of Newport is one of more than 800 Alliance chapters active in 132 countries worldwide.

The Alliance Française of Newport, which has more than 100 local members, has been part of the International Federation of Alliance Françaises for more than 65 years. The Alliance Française is dedicated to the study of the French language and culture and to promoting cultural exchange.