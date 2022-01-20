Meet your new best friend, Tobias – this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Tobias is a 5-year-old male Mixed Breed.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Tobias;

Tobias, this boy is very very special. He has one eye but acts like he has two. He is very playful, affectionate and super sweet. He enjoys going outside to get his energy out, playing with his human friends and his dog friends! He does have a lot of energy and plays a good game of wrestling, he hopes to have a friend his own size that can keep up with his level of energy! He has no experience with cats and would do well with teens and older. If you think that Tobias would be the perfect doggo for you please visit potterleague.org, fill out an adopters profile and then give us a call at 401-846-8276 to make an appointment today!

For more information about Tobias, call Potter League for Animals at 401-846-8276. You can read more about Potter League’s adoption process and fees here.

See all of Potter League for Animals’ current adoptable dogs, cats, and small animals at www.potterleague.org.