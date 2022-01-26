The Community College of Rhode Island recently announced its Fall 2021 Dean’s List.

Students enrolled in a degree program who have completed 12 credits with a grade point average of 3.25 or higher this semester with no grade lower than “C” are eligible for this scholastic honor.

79 students who call Newport County home made the Dean’s list, including 19 students from Tiverton, 15 from Portsmouth, 8 from Newport, 29 from Middletown, 7 from Jamestown, and 1 from Little Compton.

Logan Bush Tiverton Aaron Case Tiverton Abbie Chase Tiverton Gabriella D’Eramo Tiverton Benjamin Deneault Tiverton Nina Fauci Tiverton Nicholas Gaspar Tiverton Dillon Guerrera Tiverton Charlotte Guillemette Tiverton Chana Lantz Tiverton Ethan Lantz Tiverton Mackenzie Lapointe Tiverton Casey Medeiros Tiverton Darren Medeiros Tiverton Lindsey Monast Tiverton Isabell Munroe Tiverton Nicholas Neronha Tiverton Lauren Ramos Tiverton Jacob Wood Tiverton

Catherine Baker Portsmouth Josiara Cabral Alves Portsmouth Isabelle Cottrell Portsmouth Rebekah Dyl Portsmouth Jordan Flowers Portsmouth Austin Francis Portsmouth Mariana Freischlag Portsmouth Olivia Gordon Portsmouth Jazmin Iapicca Portsmouth Taylor Richardson Portsmouth Cole Ritchey Portsmouth Morgan Ritchey Portsmouth Karissa Rodrigues Portsmouth Jacob Towers Portsmouth Victor Young Portsmouth

Elyse Angle Newport Dante Mccray Newport Natalia Mora Alfaro Newport Olga Myers Newport Thitirat Nunez Newport Quinn Smith Newport Katherine Straka Newport Alexander Wilkinson Newport

Vincent Aguilar Middletown Alexander Bowley Middletown Ireland Boyden Middletown Inaja Camilo Middletown Thaddeus Edwards Middletown Ian Ellermann Middletown Leah Erickson Middletown Patrick Fagan Middletown Kayla Fennern Middletown Amy Larcom Middletown Daniel Lasky Middletown Brenda McGee Middletown Kate McNay Middletown Delant√© Mclean-Sanchez Middletown Kelise Monteiro Middletown Neil Moore Middletown Trevor Moy Middletown Virginia Murphy Middletown Kaila Plemons Middletown Meaghan Plett Middletown Jaylee Pol Middletown Benjamin Prather Middletown Jamie Regalia Middletown Shantinee Strodder Middletown Anthony Telford Middletown Sam Vaughan Middletown Emma Ventura Middletown Andrew Wingert Middletown Aniela Wynne Middletown

Ian Bryer Jamestown Natalie Conover Jamestown Ashlin Gillis Jamestown Cora Jade Lawson Jamestown Sawyer Milstead Jamestown Dean Mitchell Jamestown Kathlene Shields Jamestown

Haley Chaves Little Compton

See the full Fall 2021 Dean’s List here.