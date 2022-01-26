The Community College of Rhode Island recently announced its Fall 2021 Dean’s List.
Students enrolled in a degree program who have completed 12 credits with a grade point average of 3.25 or higher this semester with no grade lower than “C” are eligible for this scholastic honor.
79 students who call Newport County home made the Dean’s list, including 19 students from Tiverton, 15 from Portsmouth, 8 from Newport, 29 from Middletown, 7 from Jamestown, and 1 from Little Compton.
|Logan
|Bush
|Tiverton
|Aaron
|Case
|Tiverton
|Abbie
|Chase
|Tiverton
|Gabriella
|D’Eramo
|Tiverton
|Benjamin
|Deneault
|Tiverton
|Nina
|Fauci
|Tiverton
|Nicholas
|Gaspar
|Tiverton
|Dillon
|Guerrera
|Tiverton
|Charlotte
|Guillemette
|Tiverton
|Chana
|Lantz
|Tiverton
|Ethan
|Lantz
|Tiverton
|Mackenzie
|Lapointe
|Tiverton
|Casey
|Medeiros
|Tiverton
|Darren
|Medeiros
|Tiverton
|Lindsey
|Monast
|Tiverton
|Isabell
|Munroe
|Tiverton
|Nicholas
|Neronha
|Tiverton
|Lauren
|Ramos
|Tiverton
|Jacob
|Wood
|Tiverton
|Catherine
|Baker
|Portsmouth
|Josiara
|Cabral Alves
|Portsmouth
|Isabelle
|Cottrell
|Portsmouth
|Rebekah
|Dyl
|Portsmouth
|Jordan
|Flowers
|Portsmouth
|Austin
|Francis
|Portsmouth
|Mariana
|Freischlag
|Portsmouth
|Olivia
|Gordon
|Portsmouth
|Jazmin
|Iapicca
|Portsmouth
|Taylor
|Richardson
|Portsmouth
|Cole
|Ritchey
|Portsmouth
|Morgan
|Ritchey
|Portsmouth
|Karissa
|Rodrigues
|Portsmouth
|Jacob
|Towers
|Portsmouth
|Victor
|Young
|Portsmouth
|Elyse
|Angle
|Newport
|Dante
|Mccray
|Newport
|Natalia
|Mora Alfaro
|Newport
|Olga
|Myers
|Newport
|Thitirat
|Nunez
|Newport
|Quinn
|Smith
|Newport
|Katherine
|Straka
|Newport
|Alexander
|Wilkinson
|Newport
|Vincent
|Aguilar
|Middletown
|Alexander
|Bowley
|Middletown
|Ireland
|Boyden
|Middletown
|Inaja
|Camilo
|Middletown
|Thaddeus
|Edwards
|Middletown
|Ian
|Ellermann
|Middletown
|Leah
|Erickson
|Middletown
|Patrick
|Fagan
|Middletown
|Kayla
|Fennern
|Middletown
|Amy
|Larcom
|Middletown
|Daniel
|Lasky
|Middletown
|Brenda
|McGee
|Middletown
|Kate
|McNay
|Middletown
|Delant√©
|Mclean-Sanchez
|Middletown
|Kelise
|Monteiro
|Middletown
|Neil
|Moore
|Middletown
|Trevor
|Moy
|Middletown
|Virginia
|Murphy
|Middletown
|Kaila
|Plemons
|Middletown
|Meaghan
|Plett
|Middletown
|Jaylee
|Pol
|Middletown
|Benjamin
|Prather
|Middletown
|Jamie
|Regalia
|Middletown
|Shantinee
|Strodder
|Middletown
|Anthony
|Telford
|Middletown
|Sam
|Vaughan
|Middletown
|Emma
|Ventura
|Middletown
|Andrew
|Wingert
|Middletown
|Aniela
|Wynne
|Middletown
|Ian
|Bryer
|Jamestown
|Natalie
|Conover
|Jamestown
|Ashlin
|Gillis
|Jamestown
|Cora Jade
|Lawson
|Jamestown
|Sawyer
|Milstead
|Jamestown
|Dean
|Mitchell
|Jamestown
|Kathlene
|Shields
|Jamestown
|Haley
|Chaves
|Little Compton
See the full Fall 2021 Dean’s List here.