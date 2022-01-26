The Community College of Rhode Island recently announced its Fall 2021 Dean’s List.

Students enrolled in a degree program who have completed 12 credits with a grade point average of 3.25 or higher this semester with no grade lower than “C” are eligible for this scholastic honor.

79 students who call Newport County home made the Dean’s list, including 19 students from Tiverton, 15 from Portsmouth, 8 from Newport, 29 from Middletown, 7 from Jamestown, and 1 from Little Compton.

LoganBushTiverton
AaronCaseTiverton
AbbieChaseTiverton
GabriellaD’EramoTiverton
BenjaminDeneaultTiverton
NinaFauciTiverton
NicholasGasparTiverton
DillonGuerreraTiverton
CharlotteGuillemetteTiverton
ChanaLantzTiverton
EthanLantzTiverton
MackenzieLapointeTiverton
CaseyMedeirosTiverton
DarrenMedeirosTiverton
LindseyMonastTiverton
IsabellMunroeTiverton
NicholasNeronhaTiverton
LaurenRamosTiverton
JacobWoodTiverton
CatherineBakerPortsmouth
JosiaraCabral AlvesPortsmouth
IsabelleCottrellPortsmouth
RebekahDylPortsmouth
JordanFlowersPortsmouth
AustinFrancisPortsmouth
MarianaFreischlagPortsmouth
OliviaGordonPortsmouth
JazminIapiccaPortsmouth
TaylorRichardsonPortsmouth
ColeRitcheyPortsmouth
MorganRitcheyPortsmouth
KarissaRodriguesPortsmouth
JacobTowersPortsmouth
VictorYoungPortsmouth
ElyseAngleNewport
DanteMccrayNewport
NataliaMora AlfaroNewport
OlgaMyersNewport
ThitiratNunezNewport
QuinnSmithNewport
KatherineStrakaNewport
AlexanderWilkinsonNewport
VincentAguilarMiddletown
AlexanderBowleyMiddletown
IrelandBoydenMiddletown
InajaCamiloMiddletown
ThaddeusEdwardsMiddletown
IanEllermannMiddletown
LeahEricksonMiddletown
PatrickFaganMiddletown
KaylaFennernMiddletown
AmyLarcomMiddletown
DanielLaskyMiddletown
BrendaMcGeeMiddletown
KateMcNayMiddletown
Delant√©Mclean-SanchezMiddletown
KeliseMonteiroMiddletown
NeilMooreMiddletown
TrevorMoyMiddletown
VirginiaMurphyMiddletown
KailaPlemonsMiddletown
MeaghanPlettMiddletown
JayleePolMiddletown
BenjaminPratherMiddletown
JamieRegaliaMiddletown
ShantineeStrodderMiddletown
AnthonyTelfordMiddletown
SamVaughanMiddletown
EmmaVenturaMiddletown
AndrewWingertMiddletown
AnielaWynneMiddletown
IanBryerJamestown
NatalieConoverJamestown
AshlinGillisJamestown
Cora JadeLawsonJamestown
SawyerMilsteadJamestown
DeanMitchellJamestown
KathleneShieldsJamestown
HaleyChavesLittle Compton

See the full Fall 2021 Dean’s List here.