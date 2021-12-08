You’ll be rolling kegs in the aisles Friday night December 10 when a comedy show featuring several area favorites barrels into Rejects Brewery. And thanks to the rejects at Rejects, we’ve got a pair of tickets to give away to the show. (We know, poor attempt at humor, we apologize – love you Rejects!)

The 9PM show features comedians Christopher Mueller, Alan Fitzgerald, Nichole Auclair, Brad Pierce and Rory P. Tickets are $10 in advance and there is a two-drink minimum. E-mail gregorym@inkedrestaurantgroup.com for reservations. Rejects Beer Co. is located at 124 Aquidneck Ave in Middletown.

To enter to win a pair of free tickets, e-mail Ken Abrams by 5 PM Thursday, Dec. 9 at mrabrams@aol.com. Please put “comedy tickets” in the subject line. Good luck!