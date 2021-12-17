Best-selling authors Andre Dubus III and Emily Bernard are among the award-winning writers who will present guest readings and craft talks during a winter workshop being hosted Jan. 6-9 by Salve Regina University’s Master of Fine Arts in creative writing program – the Newport MFA.

Guest readings on Salve’s campus during the week are also being presented by Kate Moulton, Adrienne Brodeur and Lily King. For reading locations and registration information, e-mail Cecilia Negron, assistant director of graduate admissions, at cecelia.negron@salve.edu.

The schedule is as follows:

Thursday, Jan. 6 at 4 p.m. – Katie Moulton

Moulton is a 2021 MacDowell Colony Fellow whose essays, stories and articles have appeared in The Believer, Sewanee Review, The Rumpus, Tin House, Oxford American, No Depression, Catapult, Boulevard, Bitch Magazine, the Denver Post, Ninth Letter, Post Road, Village Voice, and elsewhere. Her audio memoir, Dead Dad Club, is forthcoming from Audible. Originally from St. Louis, Moulton lives in Baltimore and teaches at Goucher College. Her work has been supported by fellowships and awards from Bread Loaf, Art Omi, Djerassi, Hub City Writers Project, Jentel Foundation, Oklahoma Center for the Humanities, Tin House Summer Workshop, Tulsa Artist Fellowship, Virginia Center for Creative Arts, and Indiana University, where she earned her MFA.

Friday, Jan. 7 at 5:15 p.m. – Andre Dubus III and Emily Bernard

Dubus III has written seven books, including the New York Times bestsellers “House of Sand and Fog,” “The Garden of Last Days,” and his memoir, “Townie.” His most recent novel, “Gone So Long,” was a selection for The Boston Globe’s “Twenty Best Books of 2018.” A 2001 Guggenheim Fellow, he is a recipient of The National Magazine Award for Fiction, two Pushcart Prizes, and an American Academy of Arts and Letters Award in Literature.

Bernard is the author of “Black is the Body: Stories from My Mother’s Time and Mine,” which was named one of the best books of 2019 by Kirkus Reviews and National Public Radio. It also won the 2020 Los Angeles Times Christopher Isherwood Prize for autobiographical prose. Her book, “Remember Me to Harlem: The Letters of Langston Hughes and Carl Van Vechten,” earned a New York Times notable book of the year honor. Her work has been featured in “O,” the Oprah Magazine, Harper’s, The New Republic, newyorker.com, Best American Essays, Best African American Essays and Best of Creative Nonfiction.

Friday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. – Adrienne Brodeur

Brodeur’s memoir, “Wild Game: My Mother, Her Lover and Me” was published in 2019 and its film rights have been bought by Chernin Entertainment with “Edge of Seventeen” director Kelly Fremon Craig slated to adapt and direct. She was founder and editor-in-chief of the fiction magazine, Zoetrope: All-Story,” a four-time National Magazine Award winner in the fiction category. More recently, she become creative director and later, executive director of Aspen Worlds, a literary arts program of the Aspen Institute. In 2017, she launched the Aspen Words Literary Prize.

Saturday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. – Lily King

King is the award-winning author of five novels. Her most recent, “Writers & Lovers,” was published in 2020 and her first collection of short stories, “Five Tuesdays in Winter,” were released in 2021. King’s 2014 novel, “Euphoria,” won the Kirkus Award, The New England Book Award and was a finalist for the National Book Critics Award. Named one of the 10 Best Books of 2014 by The New York Times Book Review, “Euphoria” was named a top book of the year by TIME, Amazon, NPR, Entertainment Weekly, Publishers Weekly and Salon’s Best Books.

About the Newport MFA

Salve’s low-residency Newport MFA program immerses students in the creative life through residencies, mentorships, publishing and editing panels, and craft talks. The two-year program guides aspiring writers to the terminal degree in their field through eight-day residencies held in Newport twice a year (with a residency option in Cuba), where they focus on their preferred genre of fiction, poetry, nonfiction or historical fiction. Students, who also gain insights into the business of publishing and editing, spend the months between residencies writing and reflecting in an individualized mentorship with eminent writers. The program culminates with each student completing a polished manuscript.

Prospective students interested in learning more about the program are invited to attend a breakfast on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m., where they can network with writers, faculty and students engaged in the program’s January 2022 residency. Those attending the breakfast will also be invited to attend a craft talk by Brodeur that follows at 11 a.m.

For more information on any of the Newport MFA’s January events, e-mail Cecelia.negron@salve.edu.