UNCASVILLE, CT (December 7, 2021) – Tame Impala (Kevin Parker) will hit the road for a run of headline arena dates that include his first appearance at Mohegan Sun Arena at 8:00pm on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Tickets are $80.50, $70.50, $60.50, and $50.50 and go on sale Friday, December 10th at 10:00am via ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning Saturday, December 11th, subject to availability.

Tame Impala’s latest album, The Slow Rush, released in 2020, has amassed more than 1.5 billion streams worldwide. The album landed as No. 1 in multiple territories and is his highest charting album to date in both the U.S. and U.K. with 14 top 10 chart positions around the world. The album serves as a deep reflection on the passage of time. “The Slow Rush is an extraordinarily detailed opus,” said Pitchfork. “I have to marvel that all this sound and history comes from Parker alone, picking every string and twisting every knob.”

In addition to its chart success, Parker won a haul of ARIA Awards, taking home Album of the Year, Best Group, Best Rock Album, Engineer of the Year and Producer of the Year. Parker was nominated for two Grammy Awards in 2021 for Best Alternative Album and Best Rock Song for the single Lost In Yesterday. This marked his third nomination in the Alternative category, having previously been nominated for Currents and Lonerism. The Slow Rush was also nominated for two Billboard Music Awards and an American Music Award (AMA).

Parker has emerged as one of the most influential voices of the last decade. Thanks to the ravenous demand of fans for a transcendent live performance, Tame Impala has headlined festivals and theatres around the world and released four full length albums – InnerSpeaker, Lonerism, the RIAA Platinum-Certified Currents and The Slow Rush. As a writer and producer, Parker has collaborated with The Weeknd, SZA, Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Kanye West, Kali Uchis, Theophilus London, Miguel, A$AP Rockyand more.