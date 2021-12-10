Another beautiful weekend means lots of live music filling fancy halls and dive bars around the state. Our musical focus this weekend is on that vague genre known as Americana – a happy place where rock, blues, country, and folk meet. A few “Picks” below.

Friday: We Banjo 3 is a “newgrass” band with members from Dublin, Ireland and Nashville, Tennessee. Check out their blend of Americana, bluegrass, and Celtic starting at 8PM at the Columbus Theatre. Details here.

Friday: Check out the hip Americana/country sounds of Miss Tess and the Talkbacks with Gracie Day at Askew beginning at 9PM. Stev DelMonico opens. Details here.

Saturday: The Newport String Project presents their Winter Concert with musical selections that evoke themes of hope, lightness and darkness at 2PM at the Newport Art Musuem. Details here.

Saturday: A special presentation comes to the Greenwich Odeum when Beatles Historian ChaChi Loprete and Beatles Film Archivist Erik Taros share unreleased video of the Beatles at Christmas. View scenes and hear commentary on the Beatles at Christmas from concerts and public appearances to private moments behind the scenes. Sounds cool. Details here.

Sunday: Sarah Borges, one of the best area roots-rockers is opening up for hard driving East Texas outlaw country rocker Jesse Dayton. Don’t miss this show at Askew Sunday night. Hold onto your hats – details here.

Saturday: Singer-songwriter Matt York headlines a fine evening of music at the Galactic Theatre in Warren. Show begins at 9PM. Meaghan Casey opens. Details here.