Another fine weekend to support live local music! Check some of our favorites below.

Saturday: Roots musician Hubby Jenkins plays Common Fence Music in Portsmouth Saturday night at 8PM. You’ll hear some great strumming and get a lesson in country blues. Read our full interview with Jenkins here. Details on the CFM show here.

Saturday: Teenage piano sensation and Rhythm and Roots Festival favorite Veronica Lewis has taken the blues world by storm with her debut album You Ain’t Unlucky. Don’t miss her high-energy show Saturday night at Chan’s at 8PM. Details here.

Sunday: Head to an early show at Askew in Providence to hear the “Ladies of Folk” in a benefit for the Rhode Island Folk Festival. Performers include organizer Beth Baron, Lauren King, Lisa Couto, and Morgan Johnston. Music begins around 6PM. Details here.

Friday/Saturday: The best-selling duo of all time, Daryl Hall and John Oates begin a two-night run at Foxwoods. A few tickets remain for each night. Details here.

Sunday: Get in the holiday spirit at Foxwoods when Manheim Steamroller brings their 35th anniversary Christmas show to town. Details here.

Monday: Newport Folk favorite Hiss Golden Messenger pays a visit to Fete in Providence with songs from his latest album, Quietly Blowing It. It’s a Monday night show, so we need ya to show up! Details here.

Ken Abrams

Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams writes about music and more for What'sUpNewp, Providence Monthly, SO RI, and The Bay. He DJ's "The Kingston Coffeehouse" Tuesday nights, 6-9 PM on WRIU 90.3 FM.