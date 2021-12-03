Another fine weekend to support live local music! Check some of our favorites below.

Saturday: Roots musician Hubby Jenkins plays Common Fence Music in Portsmouth Saturday night at 8PM. You’ll hear some great strumming and get a lesson in country blues. Read our full interview with Jenkins here. Details on the CFM show here.

Saturday: Teenage piano sensation and Rhythm and Roots Festival favorite Veronica Lewis has taken the blues world by storm with her debut album You Ain’t Unlucky. Don’t miss her high-energy show Saturday night at Chan’s at 8PM. Details here.

Sunday: Head to an early show at Askew in Providence to hear the “Ladies of Folk” in a benefit for the Rhode Island Folk Festival. Performers include organizer Beth Baron, Lauren King, Lisa Couto, and Morgan Johnston. Music begins around 6PM. Details here.

Friday/Saturday: The best-selling duo of all time, Daryl Hall and John Oates begin a two-night run at Foxwoods. A few tickets remain for each night. Details here.

Sunday: Get in the holiday spirit at Foxwoods when Manheim Steamroller brings their 35th anniversary Christmas show to town. Details here.

Monday: Newport Folk favorite Hiss Golden Messenger pays a visit to Fete in Providence with songs from his latest album, Quietly Blowing It. It’s a Monday night show, so we need ya to show up! Details here.