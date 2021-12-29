New Year’s Eve festivities are on this year, featuring top local bands and … state-mandated vax and mask requirements. Please stay safe and follow all venue policies. Happy New Year!

Celebrate New Year’s Eve pandemic style in an igloo at Gurney’s Newport with food, drink, and DJ sets way past midnight. Details here.

The Rooftop at the Providence G has a “New Year’s Eve Soiree” with the Massive Groove Band. Details here.

Askew in Providence will be rocking with The Dick Clarks and special guests Tanya McIntyre & The Professors. Details here.

Neal & The Vipers New Year’s Party returns to the Courthouse Center for The Arts. Details here.

Fans at Nick-a-Nees in Providence will be partying all night long to the sounds of The Teledynes. Details here.

Jam out to the sounds of Mystic Dead at The Knickerbocker Cafe in Westerly has Mystic Dead with openers Wolfman Jack. Details here.

The Galactic Theatre in Warren has Hollow Turtle. Details here.

The Newport Blues Cafe has a New Year’s Eve party with Fast Times bringing you all your 80’s favorites. Details here.

Longstanding RI favorites Fat City Band will be at Chan’s in Woonsocket. Details here.

Re-live those 90’s alt-rock moments with Dr. Slick at Twin River in Lincoln. Details here.