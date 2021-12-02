On December 4, a Save The Bay education vessel will depart from Bowen’s Ferry Landing in Newport Harbor, marking the organization’s 21st season of Seal Tours in the “City by the Sea.”

Between December and April, the environmental nonprofit organization will run two types of tours around the harbor: a one-hour, boat-based seal tour, and a two-hour cruise including a stop at the Rose Island lighthouse grounds. These one-of-a-kind excursions offer passengers of all ages the opportunity to experience the beauty of Newport Harbor, catch spectacular views of the Claiborne Pell Bridge, learn the history of the harbor, and spot Rhode Island’s state marine mammal, the harbor seal, in its natural environment. Tours will be held on weekends and public school holidays and vacation days December 2021-April 2022.

“Harbor seals are the most common marine mammal in New England,” said Save The Bay Captain Eric Pfirrmann in a statement. “At one time, their population was in steady decline due to human activities, but the Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972 helped reverse the trend. Following the guidelines of the MMPA, we make sure that our tours stay at a safe distance so that we don’t disrupt these amazing animals, but we do provide guests with binoculars so they can see the seals in perfect detail!”