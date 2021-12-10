Looking for a unique present for the holidays? Then check out the Rhode Island Authors Expo Saturday, which is returning to Warwick this year in person.

The event is held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel Ballroom from 9AM – 3PM, and features mainly local authors in fields from fiction to comedy, history to cooking, and much more. Well-known celebrities stand shoulder to shoulder and table to table with lesser-known first-time writers.

Over 100 authors are scheduled to appear this year including former Red Sox Pitcher Bill Lee, sports writer Steve Krasner, Alison O’Donnell, Jon Land and WUN Contributor Tim Jones. There will also be several panel discussions on topics including editing, publishing and marketing.

The event is sponsored by the Association of Rhode Island authors. Families are encouraged to attend. More information can be found on their website here.