The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center this week received generosity in the form of $5,000 and employee-donated toys for its Santa’s Workshop holiday program on Tuesday, December 7, by the staff and leadership team at People’s Credit Union in Middletown.

“The MLK Community Center has a tremendous impact on the lives of Newport County residents in need. The team at People’s CU is gratified to help in any way we can with their important mission,” said Sean Daly, President and CEO of People’s Credit Union.

left to right: Sean Daly, President & CEO People’s Credit Union, Heather Hole-Strout, Executive Director MLK Center, and Margie McGill, Chief Financial Officer People’s Credit Union.

Margie McGill, Chief Financial Officer of People’s Credit Union, was also on-site to present the Center with the generous contribution on behalf of the organization. “As community partners, we are so inspired by all of the truly amazing work being done at the MLK and we are happy to be able to help provide support to deserving families through the programming at the Center.”

According to People’s Credit Union, these generous contributions will not only support the Center’s mission of helping those in need but also help provide toys to over 800 children through the Santa’s Workshop holiday program.