Robert Trainor, 81, formerly of Middletown, R.I. died Thursday, December 2, 2021 in Boca Raton, Florida. He was the loving husband to Elizabeth Trainor, his wife of the past 50 years, and the father of the late Susan Anne Trainor who passed in 2008. Known to many as Bob, he was born on December 30, 1939 in Pawtucket, R.I. to the late Claire A. Trainor and Vincent F. Trainor and the stepson to the late Emma Caroline Trainor.

Bob had over 45 years of professional experience performing engineering and technical direction and management of undersea weapons (torpedoes and missiles) projects and programs at SAIC/Aquidneck Management Associates (AMA), BAE Systems, and the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Newport (NUWCDIVNPT) where he spent most of his career. Besides managing several torpedo subsystem projects, he was also the NUWCDIVNPT Program Manager for the Sea Lance Missile Program and the MK 48 Heavyweight Torpedo Program. He had worked very closely with Washington, D.C. sponsors and had prepared all documentation required by major acquisition programs to proceed to their Milestone reviews. He served in several key field assignments including being a NAVSEA Technical Representative at NUWC Division, Keyport; Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) System Specialist at the Naval Material Command, Washington, D.C.; and Science Adviser to the Commander, Submarine Force Pacific. His last positions at NUWC was the Head of the Torpedo Systems Department. After retiring from NUWCDIVNT, Mr. Trainor worked in the Northeast Operations office of BAE Systems providing technical and management support to NUWCDIVNPT and eventually became the Director of the Northeast Operations office managing 130 people. Most recently, Mr. Trainor worked in the SAIC Middletown office supporting various NUWCDIVNPT programs including the Weapons Department International Program Office for Torpedoes; the Torpedo Armaments Cooperative Project (ACP) with Commonwealth of Australia; and other organizations within the Undersea Weapons and Vehicles Department.

When Bob wasn’t working or on travel he and Liz could be found on the golf course or enjoying the many grandchildren on both coast. Bob and Liz traveled to sixty-four different countries where they acquired a taste for fine wines and cultural cuisine. Bob also liked to cook his home-made soups and sauces bringing back his early experience working as a chef at “The Palms” Restaurant in Seekonk, R.I. Besides enjoying playing in local Softball and Bowling leagues, Bob loved working in his small garden on Bailey Terrace.

Many people worked with and for Bob and referred to him as “Big Bob” for his career titles and positions with the many hats that he wore. But those who really truly knew him it was for his enormous heart and giving spirit that we witnessed. The countless charity organizations and non-profits which Bob and Liz were extremely generous to over the years will also miss him dearly.

Bob is survived by his wife Elizabeth Gerhart Trainor, his daughters Donna and her husband William Witkowski of Laguna Niguel, CA; Deborah Viana of Boca Raton, FL; Claire and her husband Terrence of Middletown, R.I.; his son’s Michael and his wife Katie Trainor of Neptune Beach, FL; and Daniel and his wife Jen of Aliso Viejo, CA; seven Grandchildren (Lindsey, Kevin, Paige, Jamie, Alexandra, Myles, Robert and Carly) and two great grandchildren (Elliott & Henry).

Calling hours will be held on Monday, December 13, 2021 from 4-6 pm at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, R.I.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 14, at 10:00 am in St. Lucy’s Catholic Church on West Main Rd, Middletown, R.I. Burial will be in St. Columba Cemetery, in Middletown, R.I.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Lucy’s Hearth, in Middletown, R.I. https://www.lucyshearth.org/donate/