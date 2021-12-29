Richard P. Carrubba, 78, of Middletown, RI, passed away on December 24, 2021 in the Village House Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was the husband of Patricia for 55 years. Richard is survived by his wife; his daughters, Jeannine and Nicole; and his granddaughter, Elizabeth. He also leaves behind his brother, Michael Carrubba of FL; and sisters, Patricia Junga and Carole Del Vecchio of CT. The family would like to thank the staff of Village House Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the care provided to Richard and his family.



Richard was born and raised in Bridgeport, CT surrounded by cousins, aunts, and uncles. His mother, Gilda Turco Carrubba, was a single parent and instilled in him an indefatigable work ethic, a fierce love of family, and an insatiable sweet tooth. A lifelong New York Yankees fan, he also loved music, space exploration, and travel. With Patricia, Richard met his partner in everything. Shoulder to shoulder, they traveled, built their dream home, and won a dance contest along the way. In helping to raise his granddaughter, Elizabeth, he nurtured and educated the “joy of his life.”



Richard proudly served in combat as an officer in the Army during the Vietnam War, and later was graduated from the University of Connecticut. After many years working within the medical device field, he became a licensed Real Estate agent and Appraiser. He served as President of the Newport County Board of Realtors, the RI Commercial and Appraisal Board, and the Point Association of Newport. He was a member of the Newport Planning Board and the Rose Island Lighthouse Foundation. He volunteered with Foster Forward and Rebuilding Together. The plaque on his desk read “Success is Never Final” and he lived this principle every day, both at work and at home.



A lifelong advocate for education, Richard believed that a college degree was, “a gift that no one could take away.” Memorial donations can be made to the United Negro College Fund at UNCF.org, or the Newport County Board of Realtors Scholarship at newportrealtor.com.

Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, January 6, 2022 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm in the Memorial Funeral Home at 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. A celebration of life ceremony will be planned for summer.