Paul D. Napolitano 69, passed away on December 18, 2021 at the Lahey Clinic, Boston, MA.
He was born in Norfolk, VA. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Tony Napolitano, Mary (Trainor) Napolitano, and John (Jack) Napolitano. He also leaves behind his sister-in-law Jeanne-Marie Napolitano, niece, Tracey, and nephews, Sean, Michael, and Joseph Napolitano. He also leaves cousins in Boston. Paul attended Newport Public Schools and upon graduation he enlisted in the Army. Paul was honorably discharged in 1971 after serving in Korea and Japan.
Paul was often seen walking the streets of Newport with his stately German Shepherd, Mr. Jim. Paul loved to engage in conversation with everyone he would meet. Paul had a tremendous love for animals, large and small.
Services will be held at St. Joseph Church, 5 Mann Avenue, Newport, Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 9:30 am. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made Housing Hotline 50 Dr. Marcus Wheatland Blvd, Newport, RI 02840.
Paul D. Napolitano 69, passed away on December 18, 2021 at the Lahey Clinic, Boston, MA.