Michael Joseph Gama, a retired Narragansett Police Officer, current resident of Miami Florida and long time Resident of Southern Rhode Island, passed away in the early morning of December 7th, 2021; he was in the loving presence of his wife, father, sister, and three children.

Michael is survived by his father, Joseph Gama; his wife Claudia Gama; his children Michael Gama Jr, Matthew Gama, Marissa Ortiz and stepson Camillo Lozano; his grandchildren Michael Gama III and Tatiana Gama.

Michael was born on March 28th, 1970 to Joseph and Susan Gama in Wakefield, Rhode Island. He was a police officer for 20 years in the town of Narragansett and retired under the rank of Lieutenant. Post-retirement Michael survived AML Leukemia due to a successful bone marrow transplant. He used his story to serve as a vocal advocate for both the Rhode Island Blood Center and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society assisting and speaking at many charity and support events.

Michael was larger than life and found a way to make people around him feel the same way. He carried a contagious electric energy that sparked everyone he came in contact with. Michael’s main strength was his motivation of others; he specialized in convincing people they were better than they believed and pushed them to reach their potential. Two great examples are of him as a youth coach for multiple sports and all three of his children and his private meetings to lift up people and families dealing with blood cancers, specifically the youth.

Michael’s intensity, passion, love, support, and pride will all be deeply missed by his friends and family. His presence made the world more interesting and far more entertaining. Michael’s passing is a loss for all, but he will be remembered for many years to come by family, friends, contacts, and acquaintances as it is near impossible to forget the true impact of Mike Gama.

There will be a celebration of life service for Michael on January 2nd, 2022, from the hours of 11am to 3pm at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840.