Michael Christopher Connery, age 39, of Tiverton, RI, passed away unexpectedly on December 7, 2021. He was the devoted father of Steven Michael Connery.

Michael was born in Newport to Sandra (Perrotti) Connery and the late Steven Charles Connery. He grew up in a loving family alongside his younger sister and older brother. Mike’s early days were typical – he was active in sports, Cub Scouts, and enjoyed relationships with many friends, riding bikes together up and down Lucy Avenue as much as they could. Mike attended Fort Barton elementary, NCCRS in Portsmouth (now All Saint’s STEAM Academy in Middletown), and graduated from Ocean Tides high school in Narragansett. Each step along the way, relationships were the center of Michael’s world. He always looked out for the underdog and many recognized the goodness and loyalty in him. Because he was always there for others through thick and thin, he attracted many friends through his life, many of which remained in place to the day of his passing.

Into his teenage and 20-something years, anyone who knew him would tell you that if Mike was around, a good time was guaranteed to follow. Mike was a child at heart, and he had an energy about him that would elevate any moment to memorable if not exceptional. Friends will tell you that many of their wildest memories somehow involved Mike. And while these experiences were not always savory, Michael’s story was one of overcoming obstacles and rising to the top.

As an adult, Mike was fantastic in the kitchen, so much so that many urged this as a career path. He was an avid fan of the Dave Matthews Band, and attended concerts when he could with large groups of friends. Mike loved all sports, and enjoyed taking in Celtics, Red Sox, and Patriots games with his friends, brother, and nephews. Mike was the “fun uncle”. Whether during halftime or out for ice cream as a family, Mike would reliably pull a ball and bat from his trunk and more good times ensued.

Since his birth in 2010, the most important element in Michael’s life was his son. Steven showed early signs of blindness and an autism diagnosis soon followed. Despite the swirl of events in his life including the breakup of his marriage and resultant calling as a single father, Michael was always completely dedicated to his son. Steven became the underdog in Michael’s life that he fought for fiercely. And because of Michael and the loving family supporting him – his mother, sister, Steven’s maternal grandparents, a very tight circle of friends, his loving girlfriend Heather, and an entire network of social workers and advocates – Steven always had what he needed. The amount of love, tenderness, care, patience, and tenacity exhibited by Michael for Steven was unparalleled. Michael is already sorely missed, but his legacy remains and inspires his family to ensure Steven has the same level of care for the rest of his life.

Michael is survived by his son Steven Connery of Tiverton, his mother Sandra, his brother Luke Connery and sister Alyssa Connery, Grandfather Gene Perrotti, nephews Charles and William Connery and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Michael is preceded in death by father Steven Connery.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Rd, Portsmouth, RI.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 15 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am in St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a Trust to be setup for Steven Connery. Donate here: https://link.memorial/connery