Joanne Peckham, 69, passed away on December 3, 2021. Joanne was born in Newport to James and Laura Peckham.

Joanne is survived by her daughter Gina M. Peckham, her sister Patricia Marshall of Tiverton and Liz Peckham of Pawtucket, her brother James Peckham of Portsmouth, grandchildren Ryan, Bryannah and Jayme Peckham.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.