Hannah Jane Baker Daly, 34, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday December 12, 2021, at home.

Hannah was born in Providence to Susan Baker Daly and William Daly on May 20, 1987. Hannah attended St. Philomena School, Portsmouth High School and School One in Providence. She later received her GED along with a citation for outstanding achievement as a result of her high examination score.

Hannah worked most recently for Newport Tent Company, a job which she loved, and where she came to be admired by her coworkers for her determination and unbridled work ethic.

She was a fan of many types of music. Though her defining characteristic was her lifelong, deep and abiding love of all animals. Hannah was extremely knowledgeable about all types of animals. She read everything she could find on the subject and would spend countless hours watching animal documentaries on television. She truly believed there was dignity in the soul of every creature, large or small, predator or prey, they were all equally beautiful and fascinating to Hannah.

Hannah was blessed with a rich intellect, a sharp wit, natural athletic ability, and a kind and gentle soul. She was forever a champion of the underdog and the downtrodden. Hannah was humble and generous and empathetic to an extreme degree. Her smile was a thing of beauty, to see it was to be warmed by it immediately. Hannah possessed a wicked and irreverent sense of humor, she was fun and funny and daring and wild. She was the best friend to all of her siblings. However, she was also burdened with a mind that turned on itself. For the last 20 years of her life Hannah valiantly battled mental health issues including depression and addiction. Her struggle was epic and she endured more anguish than most people ever will. And through it all, the gentleness and beauty of her kind soul remained intact.

In addition to her parents, Hannah is survived by her siblings, Cornelia Daly and her partner Todd Smith of Hutto, TX, Braiden Daly of Palo Alto, CA, and William N. Daly lll of Portsmouth, RI. Additionally, Hannah leaves behind her natural born child Kevin, née Jane, Rose Sands. While Kevin was given up to a loving, adoptive family at birth, the beauty and joy of open adoption allowed Hannah and Kevin to bond and share a close and loving relationship. Hannah is also survived by numerous cousins, aunts, and uncles who will miss her dearly.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the doctors and staff at Bradley Hospital and Butler Hospital of RI and Silver Hill Hospital in New Canaan, CT.

Visiting hours will be held Friday, December 17 from 3:00-6:00pm at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, December 18 at St. Bernard’s Church, 275 Tower Hill Rd, North Kingstown at 9:00AM. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery, 163 Smithfield Ave, Pawtucket.