Geraldine M. Elshant, age 96, died peacefully on December 28, 2021, at the Grand Islander Center in Middletown. She was the wife of the late George E. Elshant, Sr.

Born in Middletown, she was the daughter of the late Susan Pedro Augustus and the late Anthony Augustus.

Gerry attended Newport Public Schools and was a 1943 graduate of Rogers High School, Newport, RI. She was employed by the New England Telephone and Telegraph Company in Newport, the Middletown School Dept. as a teacher’s aide, and at Robert M. Silva’s Law Office in Middletown as a receptionist and secretary, retiring in 1988. Mrs. Elshant was a communicant of Jesus Saviour Church in Newport, RI.

Gerry was an avid bowler and played on the American Ladies Bowling League at the Aquidneck Lanes Bowling Alley for many years. She enjoyed playing cards, knitting, crocheting and loved music and dancing. Her favorite pastimes were entertaining family and friends on many special occasions throughout the years, featuring her “homemade musical band,” which included family members and some of her dear and special friends. She was a dedicated fan of the Boston Red Sox. She loved baseball and enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s little league and soccer games.

She is survived by her children, Donna E. Morra (Robert) of Middletown, Susan M. Costa (James) of Bristol, and daughter-in-law Cate Elshant of Middletown. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Amy Elshant, Gregory Elshant (Christina), Daniel Elshant (Danielle), Paul Elshant (Erica), Sarah Costa and James Costa, and four great-grandchildren, Carmen, Sebastian, Lorelei, and Ella, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. She additionally leaves a sister Barbara Clarke of Middletown, and brother Richard Augustus of Ormond Beach, FL.

She was predeceased by her son George E. Elshant, Jr., sisters Kathleen Christie, Eleanor Moitoza, and brothers Lawrence Augustus and Donald Augustus.

Special thanks go out to the entire staff at The Homestead Unit Grand Islander Center for their love, compassion and exceptional care shown to Gerry over the past six years!

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, January 2, 2022, from 5:00-8:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport RI 02840.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022, at 9:30 AM in Jesus Saviour Church, 509 Broadway, Newport. Burial will follow in St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mrs. Elshant’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association Rhode Island Chapter, 245 Waterman Street #306, Providence, RI 02906.