Edward Coll, 64, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on December 14, 2021. Ed was born in New York City, the son of Edward and Ann (O’Brien) Coll. He was the husband of Julia (DiValentino) Coll.

After graduating from the U.S Merchant Marine Academy at King’s Point, he received a master’s degree in international business from Pace University. Ed spent 10 years at Continental Grain Company with assignments in New York, New Orleans, Rome and Rotterdam. He joined Commodity Ocean Transport Corp (COTCO) in 1989 and became president of the company in 1993. In 1996 he co-founded Bulk Partners Ltd., the predecessor company to Pangea, which Ed founded and served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. He was an elected member of the American Bureau of Shipping. He has been awarded the “Outstanding Professional Achievement “award from The United States Merchant Marine Academy and the “Academy Meritorious Service Award”.

Ed was committed to the Aquidneck Island community and supported numerous causes to enrich, protect and preserve the environment as well as pioneer initiatives to educate the public.

An accomplished high school and college football player himself, Ed enjoyed watching his three sons, athletic endeavors and assisted with their pee-wee football games. Ed loved being on the water and spent many a happy day taking his family out on the Sakonnet River on their boat. Ed found joy in books, his dogs and spending time at home with his family.

Ed is survived by his wife of thirty years, Julia Coll, his sons Andrew Coll, James Coll and Aidan Coll all of Portsmouth, Rhode Island; his sisters Maureen Maze, Kathy Erbacher, brother Tim Coll; and their families.

Ed is preceded in death by his brother, Kevin Coll.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021 from 11AM-1PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. Following visitation, a memorial service will be held immediately in the funeral home at 1PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations in Edward Coll’s memory can be made to the Sakonnet Greenway Trail Fund at the Aquidneck Land Trust or Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center.