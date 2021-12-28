Ms. Edith K. Ponte, age 92, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on December 23, 2021.

Edith was born in Portsmouth, RI to Joseph B. Silvia and Mary M. (Perry) Silvia.

Always serving the community, Edith began her working life at 14 years old. She was a notable seamstress , working at Trina, and went on to work as a waitress at Green Valley Country Club in Portsmouth. Edith went on to retire from the Portsmouth School Department as their Production Manager. Edith enjoyed dancing, singing in the Island Senior Chorus and the choir of St. Barnabas Church, and gardening. She was heavily involved in the activities at multiple senior centers around the East Bay. Edith loved playing cards, bingo and volunteering in the community, and was always engaged in the center’s activities. Edith was known for her big heart and her smile and will be missed by all. Edith had a generous heart and would do whatever she could for the people she cared for. Throughout her life, Edith was a member of the Red Hat Society, Democratic Women, and the historical Women’s Guild of St. Barnabas Church. She also volunteered at the Portsmouth Public Library, helping at their book sales. Edith was known for her generous spirit and would support multiple charities.

Edith is survived by her children, James Raposa (Monique), Lori E. Perry, and Lisa Davey, and her sister, Elsie Hopper. She will also be missed by her grandchildren: Corrine Bower (Dan), Michael Raposa, Christopher Chitwood (Betsy) and her great grandchild, Brianna Hernandez (Christian), and her granddaughters, Angelica Perry, Lindsey Ponte, and Shealyn Davey. Edith is also survived by many, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph B. and Mary M. (Perry) Silvia, and her brothers, John J.B. Silvia, Sr., Alfred Silvia, Albert Silvia, and Herbert Silvia.

Calling Hours will be held Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Rd., Portsmouth.

Services for Ms. Edith Ponte will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 10:00am at St. Barnabas Church, East Main Rd., Portsmouth. Burial will follow at Newport Memorial Park, 123 Howland Ave., Middletown.