Delta M. Rapoza, 64, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on December 26, 2021 in Newport Hospital. She was the wife of the late George Medeiros and the late Michael Rapoza.

Delta was born in Providence, RI, to Richard and Maria (Mello) Rodrigues. She was a graduate of East Providence High School.

Delta is survived by her children; Allan (Christin) Medeiros, of Middletown, and Adam (Nicole) Medeiros, of Rumford. She also leaves her siblings; Cynthia (Dennis) Gautreau, of Milford, NH, and Richard Rodrigues, of NH, as well as her beloved grandchildren; Allan Medeiros Jr., Corbin Medeiros, and Brysin Medeiros.

Delta is preceded in death by her former husbands, George Medeiros and Michael Rapoza, and her father, Richard Rodriguez.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.