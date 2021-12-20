Carol Gear, 70, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on December 14, 2021, at home with her family by her side.

Carol was born in Newport, RI on May 16, 1951, to Manuel Pinheiro and Emily (Barker) Pinheiro. Carol was married Arthur Joseph Gear for 25 years.

Carol is survived by her children, Laura Oliver of Portsmouth, Thomas C. Gear and Anthony M. Gear. She is also survived by her siblings; Patricia Pinheiro, and William R. Pinheiro and her grandchildren; Tiffany Oliver, Tyler R. Magliette, Isabella M. Oliver, and her great grandchildren; Nathan S. Oliver, Nicole M. Oliver, Natalie N. Oliver, Nadia R. Oliver, and Noah R. Oliver.

She is preceded in death by her brother Raymond F. Keavey Jr., her husband Arthur Gear and her grandchildren Nicholas N. Gear, and Raymond S. Oliver.

Calling hours will be held Monday, December 20, 2021, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Connors Funeral Home.

Her funeral service will be held immediately following calling hours at 7:00 pm in the Funeral Home.