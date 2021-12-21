Angela Martino, 98, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away at her home in Blenheim-Newport on December 19, 2021.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 11:00 AM in St. Joseph’s Church, Broadway and Mann Avenue, Newport.
Burial will follow in St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Brown’s Lane, Middletown.
