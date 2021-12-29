Alphonse “Al” Levada, 87, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on December 27, 2021 at home with his loving family by his side.

Al was born, April 22, 1934, in Fall River, MA to Alphonse Levada and Evangeline (Pedro) Levada.

Alphonse was married to Lucy (Bonci) Levada for 59 years.

Al proudly served in the United States Marine Corp and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan during the Korean War.

Al was very active in his community. He was a member of the North End Club, Elks Lodge 104, Portuguese American Club, Vasco de Gama and the Portsmouth Post 18 of the American Legion. In his spare time, he loved playing golf with his friends at Green Valley Country Club where he was a member for over 30 years. Al was also an avid card player and life long New York Yankee and Giants fan.

Al is survived by his daughter Karen Sheely and her husband Tim of Middletown, his son Alan Levada and his wife Marie, of Middletown. He is also survived by his brothers; Richard Levada and his wife Sheila of Fort Myers, Florida, and Robert Levada of Augusta, Maine, as well as four grandchildren Brett Sheely, Josh Sheely and his wife Lindsey, Greg and Ali Levada and three great grandchildren Cohen, Tatum and Kennedy Sheely. Al is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his wife Lucy and his sister Judy Davis.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday December 30, 2021 from 4-7 pm at Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway in Newport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday December 31, 2021 at 10:00 am at St. Lucy’s Church 909 West Main Road in Middletown. Burial will be private.