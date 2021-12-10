Looking for a new gig, job, or career in or around Newport? Here’s a roundup of some of the companies that are hiring right now in the Newport area.

All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Are you a business owner and manager who is hiring? Email your job opportunities, with a link to the job opportunity (in the format you see below) to ryan@whatsupnewp.com and we’ll make sure to include you in our next roundup.

Current Job Opportunities

  1. 22 Bowen’s – Food Runner – 22 Bowen’s
  2. Allied Universal – Security Officer Corporate Site
  3. Applebee’s – Waiter / Waitress Interviews 12/13
  4. ASR International Corp. – Logistics Specialist or Inventory Manager or Logistician
  5. Athleta – Seasonal Brand Associate
  6. Atlantic Beach Hotel – Hotel Front Desk Agent – Part Time
  7. AutoZone – Retail Sales Associate (Part-Time)
  8. Balfour Beatty – Resident Specialist
  9. Bar ‘Cino & La Vecina – KITCHEN SUPERVISOR
  10. Barry’s Auto Group – Automotive Customer Pay Service Advisor
  11. Boys & Girls Club of Newport County – Assistant Director of Childcare and Camp
  12. Bristol County Rehab – Nursing Assistant
  13. Cargill – General Production
  14. Castle Hill Inn – Room Attendant – Castle Hill Inn
  15. CDW – Advanced Technology Account Executive K12
  16. Cellular Sales – Verizon Sales Consultant
  17. Child & Family – Human Resources Generalist
  18. Chipotle – Restaurant Team Member – Crew (2296 – Middletown RI)
  19. Clean Facilities Group – Housekeeper
  20. Composite Energy Technolgies – Various Positions
  21. Davidson Hospitality Group – Housekeeping Room Attendant
  22. DE Foods – KFC General Manager
  23. Domino’s – Customer Service Representative
  24. Dunne Manning Stores – Cashier/Sales Associate – Joe’s Kwik Mart
  25. EBCAP – Home Visitor Early Head Start (EBCAP0896)
  26. Empire Tea & Coffee – Barista
  27. Famous Footwear – Part-Time Sales Associate – Famous Footwear
  28. Follett Corporation – Seasonal Retail Associate – Salve Regina Bookstore Z537
  29. GAP – Seasonal Sales Associate
  30. Genesis Healthcare – Registered Nurse — RN (Full Time)
  31. GNC – Retail Part Time Sales Associate
  32. Gurney’s – Restaurant Server
  33. GVI – Program Manager – 2252
  34. Hallmark – Retail Merchandiser
  35. Heatherwood Rehab – Receptionist nights/weekends
  36. Home Depot – Store Support
  37. IntelyCare – Weekend RN Jobs – Earn the Highest Pay Rate! – 42-94/hr
  38. James L. Maher Center – HR Assistant
  39. Kenneth A. Kehew – Dental Assistant
  40. Lafrance Hospitality – Front Desk Associate
  41. La Vecina Taqueria – BARTENDER
  42. Leidos – Engineering Technician I
  43. Lifespan – Department Assistant
  44. Looking Upwards – Direct Support Professional, Lead Home Based Therapeutic Support Staff, Job Coach – Transition, PASS, and more
  45. Marvel & Associates – Associate
  46. McLaughlin Rearch Corp – SECURITY SPECIALIST I-GM
  47. MediTelecare – Medical Assistant / Clinical Support Specialist
  48. Meet – Business Research Associate
  49. Middletown Public Schools – Social Worker/Homeless Liaison – REPOST
  50. MIKEL – ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT
  51. Miracle Ear – Sales Consultant
  52. National Sailing Museum – Museum Store and Visitor Experience Manager
  53. Navy Exchange Service Command – CUSTOMER SERVICE CLERK
  54. Newport Animal Hospital – Receptionist/Client Service Specialist
  55. Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Hotel Housekeeping Manager (Newport, RI)
  56. Newport Creamery – Restaurant Server
  57. Nomad Health – Emergency Room Travel Nurse RN – $5436 weekly
  58. Ocean State Laundry – Laundromat Attendant
  59. Old Navy – Sales Associate
  60. O’Reilly, Skuncik & Sanfilippo – Tax Preparer (Seasonal)
  61. Our Table Jamestown – Sous chef/Line Cook 
  62. Picerne Real Estate Group – Leasing Professional
  63. Piezoni’s – Cashier/Food Prep
  64. Planet Fitness – Member Services Representative
  65. Pleasant Surprise – Retail merchandising/sales associate
  66. Quality Inn & Suites – Front Desk Clerk
  67. Reagan Marine Construction – Dock Builder / Craft Worker
  68. Retreat at Newport- Manager for Live-in Health & Wellness Resort
  69. RITBA – Full-Time Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Customer Service Representative
  70. Saccucci Auto Group – Auto Body Technicians
  71. Salve Regina University – Chief of Staff – Salve Regina University
  72. Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
  73. Sodexo – Deli Team Member (Sign On Bonus)
  74. Solidifi – Accounting Specialist
  75. St. Lucy’s Church – Music Director
  76. Starbucks – Barista/Cashier – 100% College Tuition Coverage Benefit
  77. Susse Chalet – Night Auditor/Front Desk Agent ***$500 Sign On Bonus
  78. T-Mobile – Mobile Associate – Retail Sales
  79. The Bodhi Spa – Spa Attendant/Receptionist
  80. The Home Depot – Cashier
  81. The Island Child Care Center & Day School – Preschool Teacher
  82. The Mooring – EXECUTIVE SOUS CHEF
  83. The Vanderbilt – Night Audit – $19/hr! (Full-Time, Spring 2022)
  84. The Wayfinder – Director of Food and Beverage
  85. USPS – CITY CARRIER ASSISTANT
  86. Vetco Clinics – Preventative and Wellness Veterinarian
  87. Wyndham Destinations – Guest Services Associate
  88. WW International – WW Studio Support – Wakefield, RI

