Looking for a new gig, job, or career in or around Newport? Here’s a roundup of some of the companies that are hiring right now in the Newport area.
All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Are you a business owner and manager who is hiring? Email your job opportunities, with a link to the job opportunity (in the format you see below) to ryan@whatsupnewp.com and we’ll make sure to include you in our next roundup.
Current Job Opportunities
- 22 Bowen’s – Food Runner – 22 Bowen’s
- Allied Universal – Security Officer Corporate Site
- Applebee’s – Waiter / Waitress Interviews 12/13
- ASR International Corp. – Logistics Specialist or Inventory Manager or Logistician
- Athleta – Seasonal Brand Associate
- Atlantic Beach Hotel – Hotel Front Desk Agent – Part Time
- AutoZone – Retail Sales Associate (Part-Time)
- Balfour Beatty – Resident Specialist
- Bar ‘Cino & La Vecina – KITCHEN SUPERVISOR
- Barry’s Auto Group – Automotive Customer Pay Service Advisor
- Boys & Girls Club of Newport County – Assistant Director of Childcare and Camp
- Bristol County Rehab – Nursing Assistant
- Cargill – General Production
- Castle Hill Inn – Room Attendant – Castle Hill Inn
- CDW – Advanced Technology Account Executive K12
- Cellular Sales – Verizon Sales Consultant
- Child & Family – Human Resources Generalist
- Chipotle – Restaurant Team Member – Crew (2296 – Middletown RI)
- Clean Facilities Group – Housekeeper
- Composite Energy Technolgies – Various Positions
- Davidson Hospitality Group – Housekeeping Room Attendant
- DE Foods – KFC General Manager
- Domino’s – Customer Service Representative
- Dunne Manning Stores – Cashier/Sales Associate – Joe’s Kwik Mart
- EBCAP – Home Visitor Early Head Start (EBCAP0896)
- Empire Tea & Coffee – Barista
- Famous Footwear – Part-Time Sales Associate – Famous Footwear
- Follett Corporation – Seasonal Retail Associate – Salve Regina Bookstore Z537
- GAP – Seasonal Sales Associate
- Genesis Healthcare – Registered Nurse — RN (Full Time)
- GNC – Retail Part Time Sales Associate
- Gurney’s – Restaurant Server
- GVI – Program Manager – 2252
- Hallmark – Retail Merchandiser
- Heatherwood Rehab – Receptionist nights/weekends
- Home Depot – Store Support
- IntelyCare – Weekend RN Jobs – Earn the Highest Pay Rate! – 42-94/hr
- James L. Maher Center – HR Assistant
- Kenneth A. Kehew – Dental Assistant
- Lafrance Hospitality – Front Desk Associate
- La Vecina Taqueria – BARTENDER
- Leidos – Engineering Technician I
- Lifespan – Department Assistant
- Looking Upwards – Direct Support Professional, Lead Home Based Therapeutic Support Staff, Job Coach – Transition, PASS, and more
- Marvel & Associates – Associate
- McLaughlin Rearch Corp – SECURITY SPECIALIST I-GM
- MediTelecare – Medical Assistant / Clinical Support Specialist
- Meet – Business Research Associate
- Middletown Public Schools – Social Worker/Homeless Liaison – REPOST
- MIKEL – ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT
- Miracle Ear – Sales Consultant
- National Sailing Museum – Museum Store and Visitor Experience Manager
- Navy Exchange Service Command – CUSTOMER SERVICE CLERK
- Newport Animal Hospital – Receptionist/Client Service Specialist
- Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Hotel Housekeeping Manager (Newport, RI)
- Newport Creamery – Restaurant Server
- Nomad Health – Emergency Room Travel Nurse RN – $5436 weekly
- Ocean State Laundry – Laundromat Attendant
- Old Navy – Sales Associate
- O’Reilly, Skuncik & Sanfilippo – Tax Preparer (Seasonal)
- Our Table Jamestown – Sous chef/Line Cook
- Picerne Real Estate Group – Leasing Professional
- Piezoni’s – Cashier/Food Prep
- Planet Fitness – Member Services Representative
- Pleasant Surprise – Retail merchandising/sales associate
- Quality Inn & Suites – Front Desk Clerk
- Reagan Marine Construction – Dock Builder / Craft Worker
- Retreat at Newport- Manager for Live-in Health & Wellness Resort
- RITBA – Full-Time Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Customer Service Representative
- Saccucci Auto Group – Auto Body Technicians
- Salve Regina University – Chief of Staff – Salve Regina University
- Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
- Sodexo – Deli Team Member (Sign On Bonus)
- Solidifi – Accounting Specialist
- St. Lucy’s Church – Music Director
- Starbucks – Barista/Cashier – 100% College Tuition Coverage Benefit
- Susse Chalet – Night Auditor/Front Desk Agent ***$500 Sign On Bonus
- T-Mobile – Mobile Associate – Retail Sales
- The Bodhi Spa – Spa Attendant/Receptionist
- The Home Depot – Cashier
- The Island Child Care Center & Day School – Preschool Teacher
- The Mooring – EXECUTIVE SOUS CHEF
- The Vanderbilt – Night Audit – $19/hr! (Full-Time, Spring 2022)
- The Wayfinder – Director of Food and Beverage
- USPS – CITY CARRIER ASSISTANT
- Vetco Clinics – Preventative and Wellness Veterinarian
- Wyndham Destinations – Guest Services Associate
- WW International – WW Studio Support – Wakefield, RI