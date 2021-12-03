Looking for a new gig, job, or career in or around Newport? Here’s a roundup of some of the companies that are hiring right now in the Newport area.

All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Are you a business owner and manager who is hiring? Email your job opportunities, with a link to the job opportunity (in the format you see below) to ryan@whatsupnewp.com and we’ll make sure to include you in our next roundup.

Current Job Opportunities

  1. 22 Bowen’s – Food Runner – 22 Bowen’s
  2. AAA Northeast – Life Insurance Specialist
  3. Advantage Solutions – Event Specialist Lead
  4. Allied Universal – Security Officer Corporate
  5. Aware Recovery Care – Peer Recovery Specialist
  6. BankNewport – Retail Trainer
  7. Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assitant/Line or Prep Cook
  8. Castle Hill Inn – Sales & Event Manager – Castle Hill Inn
  9. Chilis – Server – Now Hiring
  10. Chipotle – Restaurant Team Member – Crew (2296 – Middletown RI)
  11. Clarke Cooke House – Cooks, bussers, dishwashers, servers, bar staff/ kitchen staff, shuckers. Assistant General Manager  Please apply in person.
  12. Cumberland Farms – Retail Sales Associate
  13. CVS – Retail Store Manager
  14. Dish – Field In-Home Solutions Technician
  15. Dollar Tree – OPERATIONS ASSISTANT MANAGER
  16. Dunkin’ – Crew Member
  17. EBCAP – Testing Support Specialist (EBCAP 0935)
  18. Epsilon Systems – Intermediate Configuration Management Specialist
  19. EuroMarine Trading – Warehouse Manager
  20. Famous Footwear – Part-Time Sales Associate – Famous Footwear
  21. Frontier Technology – ~Modeling and Simulation Scientist, navy Instructional Systems Designer, Se
  22. Furry Fellas – Newport RI Pet Care Provider
  23. Gambrell’s Glass co. – Glass Installer / Helper
  24. Grainger – Branch Sales Specialist-Full Time (Newport, RI)
  25. Gurney’s – Spa Receptionist
  26. GVI – Administrative Assistant (2253)
  27. Heatherwood Rehab – Receptionist night & weekends
  28. HFM Realty – Real Estate Agent
  29. James L. Maher Center – HR Assistant
  30. Janitech – Cleaners Needed!
  31. John Clarke Senior Living – Recreation Assistant
  32. Kelly – Records Clerk
  33. KFC – KFC Team Member
  34. Kirby Perkins – Residential Drafter
  35. LB&B Associates – Maritime Instructor (On-Call)
  36. Lifespan – Nursing Assistant
  37. Looking Upwards – Direct Support Professional, Lead Home Based Therapeutic Support Staff, Job Coach – Transition, PASS, and more
  38. Magellan Health – Clinical Pharmacy Technician II
  39. McLaughlin Research Group – MANAGEMENT ANALYST I-MB
  40. MFM Industries – General Cleaner (Full-Time)
  41. Mikel – FINANCIAL ANALYST
  42. Miracle Ear – Sales Consultant
  43. Navy Exchange Service Command – FABRIC WORKER SUPERVISOR – $500.00 Recruitment Incentive
  44. Netsimco – Human Resources Professional
  45. New Sea Shai – Server/Host
  46. Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Hotel Housekeeping Manager (Newport, RI)
  47. Newport Mental Health – Manager of Facilities and Safety
  48. Newport Public Schools – TMS Coaching- Winter Sports, 2nd Grade Long Term Sub @ Pell Elementary School
  49. Ocean State Endodontics – Dental Assistant
  50. Omega – Office Assistant
  51. On Time Staffing – Warehouse Worker
  52. Pappas Physical and Hand Therapy – Medical Receptionist
  53. Piezoni’s – Cashier/Food Prep
  54. Planet Fitness – Overnight Custodian
  55. ProHealth Partners – Nurse Practitioner – Skilled Nursing Facility
  56. Purvis Systems – Maintenance Planning Specialist
  57. Raytheon – Information System Security Officer (ISSO)
  58. Republic Services – Maintenance Shop Clerks Hiring Event
  59. Royal Health Group – Medication Technician – Skilled Nursing – Middletown
  60. Rumford Pet Express – Sales Associate
  61. Salient – Instructional Systems Specialist
  62. Seasons Corner Market – Assistant Manager
  63. Securitas – Flex Security Officer
  64. Sodexo – Grocery Deli Team Member
  65. Sprout & Lentil – Bakery Assistant
  66. Supercuts – Receptionist
  67. Taco Bell – Assistant General Manager
  68. The Mooring – EXECUTIVE SOUS CHEF @ THE MOORING 
  69. The Simon Companies – Maintenance Supervisor- The Admiralty
  70. The Wayfinder – General Manager – The Wayfinder
  71. UPS – UPS Personal Vehicle Driver (PVD)
  72. US Naval Medical Command – PHARMACY TECHNICIAN
  73. Venture Solar – Solar Sales Representative
  74. Verizon – Retail Sales Specialist – North Kingstown RI
  75. Wellworks – Secretary
  76. West Marine – Cashier
  77. Women’s Resource Center – Housing Advocate

