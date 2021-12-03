Looking for a new gig, job, or career in or around Newport? Here’s a roundup of some of the companies that are hiring right now in the Newport area.
All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Are you a business owner and manager who is hiring? Email your job opportunities, with a link to the job opportunity (in the format you see below) to ryan@whatsupnewp.com and we’ll make sure to include you in our next roundup.
Current Job Opportunities
- 22 Bowen’s – Food Runner – 22 Bowen’s
- AAA Northeast – Life Insurance Specialist
- Advantage Solutions – Event Specialist Lead
- Allied Universal – Security Officer Corporate
- Aware Recovery Care – Peer Recovery Specialist
- BankNewport – Retail Trainer
- Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assitant/Line or Prep Cook
- Castle Hill Inn – Sales & Event Manager – Castle Hill Inn
- Chilis – Server – Now Hiring
- Chipotle – Restaurant Team Member – Crew (2296 – Middletown RI)
- Clarke Cooke House – Cooks, bussers, dishwashers, servers, bar staff/ kitchen staff, shuckers. Assistant General Manager Please apply in person.
- Cumberland Farms – Retail Sales Associate
- CVS – Retail Store Manager
- Dish – Field In-Home Solutions Technician
- Dollar Tree – OPERATIONS ASSISTANT MANAGER
- Dunkin’ – Crew Member
- EBCAP – Testing Support Specialist (EBCAP 0935)
- Epsilon Systems – Intermediate Configuration Management Specialist
- EuroMarine Trading – Warehouse Manager
- Famous Footwear – Part-Time Sales Associate – Famous Footwear
- Frontier Technology – ~Modeling and Simulation Scientist, navy Instructional Systems Designer, Se
- Furry Fellas – Newport RI Pet Care Provider
- Gambrell’s Glass co. – Glass Installer / Helper
- Grainger – Branch Sales Specialist-Full Time (Newport, RI)
- Gurney’s – Spa Receptionist
- GVI – Administrative Assistant (2253)
- Heatherwood Rehab – Receptionist night & weekends
- HFM Realty – Real Estate Agent
- James L. Maher Center – HR Assistant
- Janitech – Cleaners Needed!
- John Clarke Senior Living – Recreation Assistant
- Kelly – Records Clerk
- KFC – KFC Team Member
- Kirby Perkins – Residential Drafter
- LB&B Associates – Maritime Instructor (On-Call)
- Lifespan – Nursing Assistant
- Looking Upwards – Direct Support Professional, Lead Home Based Therapeutic Support Staff, Job Coach – Transition, PASS, and more
- Magellan Health – Clinical Pharmacy Technician II
- McLaughlin Research Group – MANAGEMENT ANALYST I-MB
- MFM Industries – General Cleaner (Full-Time)
- Mikel – FINANCIAL ANALYST
- Miracle Ear – Sales Consultant
- Navy Exchange Service Command – FABRIC WORKER SUPERVISOR – $500.00 Recruitment Incentive
- Netsimco – Human Resources Professional
- New Sea Shai – Server/Host
- Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Hotel Housekeeping Manager (Newport, RI)
- Newport Mental Health – Manager of Facilities and Safety
- Newport Public Schools – TMS Coaching- Winter Sports, 2nd Grade Long Term Sub @ Pell Elementary School
- Ocean State Endodontics – Dental Assistant
- Omega – Office Assistant
- On Time Staffing – Warehouse Worker
- Pappas Physical and Hand Therapy – Medical Receptionist
- Piezoni’s – Cashier/Food Prep
- Planet Fitness – Overnight Custodian
- ProHealth Partners – Nurse Practitioner – Skilled Nursing Facility
- Purvis Systems – Maintenance Planning Specialist
- Raytheon – Information System Security Officer (ISSO)
- Republic Services – Maintenance Shop Clerks Hiring Event
- Royal Health Group – Medication Technician – Skilled Nursing – Middletown
- Rumford Pet Express – Sales Associate
- Salient – Instructional Systems Specialist
- Seasons Corner Market – Assistant Manager
- Securitas – Flex Security Officer
- Sodexo – Grocery Deli Team Member
- Sprout & Lentil – Bakery Assistant
- Supercuts – Receptionist
- Taco Bell – Assistant General Manager
- The Mooring – EXECUTIVE SOUS CHEF @ THE MOORING
- The Simon Companies – Maintenance Supervisor- The Admiralty
- The Wayfinder – General Manager – The Wayfinder
- UPS – UPS Personal Vehicle Driver (PVD)
- US Naval Medical Command – PHARMACY TECHNICIAN
- Venture Solar – Solar Sales Representative
- Verizon – Retail Sales Specialist – North Kingstown RI
- Wellworks – Secretary
- West Marine – Cashier
- Women’s Resource Center – Housing Advocate