Looking for a new gig, job, or career in or around Newport? Here’s a roundup of some of the companies that are hiring right now in the Newport area.
All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Are you a business owner and manager who is hiring? Email your job opportunities, with a link to the job opportunity (in the format you see below) to ryan@whatsupnewp.com and we’ll make sure to include you in our next roundup.
Current Job Opportunities
- 22 Bowen’s – RESTAURANT MANAGER/WINE DIRECTOR
- Allied Universal – Security Officer Corporate Site
- Antonio’s Pizza By The Slice – Counter Help – Pizza Slingers and Drivers
- BankNewport – Universal Banker- Middletown
- Bar ‘Cino & La Vecina – KITCHEN SUPERVISOR *$19-$24/HOUR*
- Barry’s Auto Group – Automotive Sales Consultant
- Bellevue Massage & Bodywork – Massage Therapist
- Bike Newport – Development Officer
- Blue Wave Car Wash – Car Wash Sales/Wash tech
- Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assitant/Line or Prep Cook
- Child & Family – Case Manager – Elders Services
- Chili’s – Food Runner – Middletown Chili’s
- Christmas Tree Shops – Replenishment Team Members
- Clarke Cooke House – Cooks, bussers, dishwashers, servers, bar staff/ kitchen staff, shuckers. Assistant General Manager Please apply in person.
- Club Wyndham – Guest Services Associate, Overnight Guest Services Associate, Night Audit, Maintenance, Housekeeping, Common Area Housekeeping
- Crystal Spring Water Company – Customer Service
- Dish – Field In-Home Solutions Technician
- Dollar Tree – SALES FLOOR ASSOCIATE
- Domina’s Agway – Retail Sales Associate (Garden Center)
- EBCAP – Case Manager, Head Start (EBCAP0845)
- Embrace Home Loans – Service Associate
- Evolution Wireless – Mobile Expert/Sales Associate
- FatFace – Retail Key Holder
- Gas Lamp Grille – Host/Hostess
- Gavin de Becker & Associates – Security Specialist – Newport, RI
- Genesis – Receptionist (Casual/Per Diem)
- Gurney’s – Restaurant Server
- GVI – Quality Assurance Analyst – 2315
- Hanley’s Landscaping – Snow Shoveler * URGENTLY HIRING STUDENTS
- Heatherwood Rehab – Receptionist nights & weekends
- HFM Realty – Real Estate Agent
- James L. Maher Center – Job Coach
- JFA Security – Security Officer 3rd Shift
- Joe’s Kwik Mart – Joe’s Kwik Mart Cashier
- JP Morgan Chase Bank – Part Time-30 hours Associate Banker (Market Expansion-New Build) Middletown E Main RD Branch, Middletown, RI
- KFC – KFC Team Member
- Lang Pharma Nutrition – Project Coordinator-ENTRY LEVEL
- La Vecina Taqueria – BARTENDER
- Leidos – Warehouse Specialist
- Looking Upwards – Direct Support Professional, Lead Home Based Therapeutic Support Staff, Job Coach – Transition, PASS, and more
- Marriott International – Banquet Aide
- Marvel & Associates – Associate
- McLaughlin Research Corp – ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT-GM2
- Middletown Public Schools – Accounts Payable Clerk (Business Office)
- Navy Exchange Service Command – SALES ASSOCIATE- $300.00 Recruitment Incentive
- Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Hotel Housekeeping Manager (Newport, RI)
- Newport County Regional Special Education Program – Part Time Regional School Psychologist
- Newport Restoration Foundation – Preservation Associate
- Northrop Grumman – Technician, Navy Combat systems, secret clearance
- NUWC – Labor and Employee Relations Specialist (Admin/Tech Specialist NT-201-2/3)
- Performance Physical Therapy – Patient Care Coordinator
- Piezoni’s – Pizza Delivery Driver
- Point Wine & Spirits – Retail Salesperson
- Provencale Bakery – Bakery Assistant
- Qlik – CSO Business Analyst
- Royal Health Group – Assistant Director of Nursing – Middletown
- SAIC – Logistics Support Specialist
- Salve Regina University – Safety and Security Officer – Salve Regina University
- Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
- Shaner Operating Corp – Hotel Director of Operations Newport Harbor Hotel and Marina
- Simply Storage Management – ASSISTANT MANAGER (SELF STORAGE)
- Sodexo – Grocery Deli Team Member
- Southcoast Health System – Medical Assistant
- Sunglass Hut – Retail Sale Associate
- Supercuts – Receptionist
- T-Mobile – Retail Sales Associate
- The Home Depot – Front of Store Attendant
- The Preservation Society of Newport County – Social Media Coordinator
- The Vanderbilt – Dishwasher/Lavaplatos (Full-Time and Part-Time)
- Thrive Payments – Account Executive – Merchant Services
- TJ Maxx – Assistant Store Manager – Newport, RI
- Towne Park – Valet Parking Attendant – Newport Marriott
- University Orthopedics – Front Desk Receptionist/Administrative Assist
- UPP Global – Private Events Valet Attendant
- Wyndham Destinations – Guest Services Associate