Looking for a new gig, job, or career in or around Newport? Here’s a roundup of some of the companies that are hiring right now in the Newport area.

All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Are you a business owner and manager who is hiring? Email your job opportunities, with a link to the job opportunity (in the format you see below) to ryan@whatsupnewp.com and we’ll make sure to include you in our next roundup.

Current Job Opportunities

  1. 22 Bowen’s – RESTAURANT MANAGER/WINE DIRECTOR
  2. Allied Universal – Security Officer Corporate Site
  3. Antonio’s Pizza By The Slice – Counter Help – Pizza Slingers and Drivers
  4. BankNewport – Universal Banker- Middletown
  5. Bar ‘Cino & La Vecina – KITCHEN SUPERVISOR *$19-$24/HOUR*
  6. Barry’s Auto Group – Automotive Sales Consultant
  7. Bellevue Massage & Bodywork – Massage Therapist 
  8. Bike Newport – Development Officer
  9. Blue Wave Car Wash – Car Wash Sales/Wash tech 
  10. Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assitant/Line or Prep Cook
  11. Child & Family – Case Manager – Elders Services
  12. Chili’s – Food Runner – Middletown Chili’s
  13. Christmas Tree Shops – Replenishment Team Members
  14. Clarke Cooke House – Cooks, bussers, dishwashers, servers, bar staff/ kitchen staff, shuckers. Assistant General Manager  Please apply in person.
  15. Club Wyndham – Guest Services Associate, Overnight Guest Services Associate, Night Audit, Maintenance, Housekeeping, Common Area Housekeeping
  16. Crystal Spring Water Company – Customer Service
  17. Dish – Field In-Home Solutions Technician
  18. Dollar Tree – SALES FLOOR ASSOCIATE
  19. Domina’s Agway – Retail Sales Associate (Garden Center)
  20. EBCAP – Case Manager, Head Start (EBCAP0845)
  21. Embrace Home Loans – Service Associate
  22. Evolution Wireless – Mobile Expert/Sales Associate
  23. FatFace – Retail Key Holder
  24. Gas Lamp Grille – Host/Hostess
  25. Gavin de Becker & Associates – Security Specialist – Newport, RI
  26. Genesis – Receptionist (Casual/Per Diem) 
  27. Gurney’s – Restaurant Server
  28. GVI – Quality Assurance Analyst – 2315
  29. Hanley’s Landscaping – Snow Shoveler * URGENTLY HIRING STUDENTS
  30. Heatherwood Rehab – Receptionist nights & weekends
  31. HFM Realty – Real Estate Agent
  32. James L. Maher Center – Job Coach
  33. JFA Security – Security Officer 3rd Shift
  34. Joe’s Kwik Mart – Joe’s Kwik Mart Cashier
  35. JP Morgan Chase Bank – Part Time-30 hours Associate Banker (Market Expansion-New Build) Middletown E Main RD Branch, Middletown, RI
  36. KFC – KFC Team Member
  37. Lang Pharma Nutrition – Project Coordinator-ENTRY LEVEL
  38. La Vecina Taqueria – BARTENDER
  39. Leidos – Warehouse Specialist
  40. Looking Upwards – Direct Support Professional, Lead Home Based Therapeutic Support Staff, Job Coach – Transition, PASS, and more
  41. Marriott International – Banquet Aide
  42. Marvel & Associates – Associate
  43. McLaughlin Research Corp – ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT-GM2
  44. Middletown Public Schools – Accounts Payable Clerk (Business Office)
  45. Navy Exchange Service Command – SALES ASSOCIATE- $300.00 Recruitment Incentive
  46. Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Hotel Housekeeping Manager (Newport, RI)
  47. Newport County Regional Special Education Program – Part Time Regional School Psychologist
  48. Newport Restoration Foundation – Preservation Associate
  49. Northrop Grumman – Technician, Navy Combat systems, secret clearance
  50. NUWC – Labor and Employee Relations Specialist (Admin/Tech Specialist NT-201-2/3)
  51. Performance Physical Therapy – Patient Care Coordinator
  52. Piezoni’s – Pizza Delivery Driver
  53. Point Wine & Spirits – Retail Salesperson
  54. Provencale Bakery – Bakery Assistant
  55. Qlik – CSO Business Analyst
  56. Royal Health Group – Assistant Director of Nursing – Middletown
  57. SAIC – Logistics Support Specialist
  58. Salve Regina University – Safety and Security Officer – Salve Regina University
  59. Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
  60. Shaner Operating Corp – Hotel Director of Operations Newport Harbor Hotel and Marina
  61. Simply Storage Management – ASSISTANT MANAGER (SELF STORAGE)
  62. Sodexo – Grocery Deli Team Member
  63. Southcoast Health System – Medical Assistant
  64. Sunglass Hut – Retail Sale Associate
  65. Supercuts – Receptionist
  66. T-Mobile – Retail Sales Associate
  67. The Home Depot – Front of Store Attendant
  68. The Preservation Society of Newport County – Social Media Coordinator
  69. The Vanderbilt – Dishwasher/Lavaplatos (Full-Time and Part-Time)
  70. Thrive Payments – Account Executive – Merchant Services
  71. TJ Maxx – Assistant Store Manager – Newport, RI
  72. Towne Park – Valet Parking Attendant – Newport Marriott
  73. University Orthopedics – Front Desk Receptionist/Administrative Assist
  74. UPP Global – Private Events Valet Attendant
  75. Wyndham Destinations – Guest Services Associate

