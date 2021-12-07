Enjoy an artful evening with December Newport Gallery Night on Thursday, December 9th, 2021 from 5:00 – 8:00 pm.

For the close of the 2021 season, Newport Gallery Night will be hosting December Newport Gallery Night featuring DeBlois Gallery, Beach Studios, and the Jamestown Arts Center.

DeBlois Gallery will be hosting their preview party for the DeBlois 2021 Fine Arts and Artisans Holiday Show and Sale featuring the work of many local artists and artisans creating in a variety of media – oil, watercolor, prints, mixed media, photography, ceramics, textiles, sculpture, jewelry, baskets, stained glass, metal art, ornaments, and cards.

Beach Studio will be presenting their Small Works Sale as well as featuring a curated selection of current work including encaustics, painting, pastels, printmaking, and mixed media.

Work featured in Beach Studios Small Works Sale

The Jamestown Arts Center will be showcasing its Annual Members Show featuring artwork created by the diverse and talented artists in the community and beyond.

For more information about Newport Gallery Night and the Newport Gallery Organization, visit http://www.newportgalleries.org.