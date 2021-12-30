Looking for a new gig, job, or career in or around Newport? Here’s a roundup of some of the companies that are hiring right now in the Newport area.
All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Are you a business owner and manager who is hiring? Email your job opportunities, with a link to the job opportunity (in the format you see below) to ryan@whatsupnewp.com and we’ll make sure to include you in our next roundup.
Current Job Opportunities
- Allied Universal – Healthcare Security Account Manager
- Aware Recovery Care – LCSW Care Coordinator (Substance Use Disorder)
- Balfour Beatty – Residential Maintenance Technician- Level II
- BankNewport – Seasonal Teller
- Bar Cino – SOUS CHEF @ BAR ‘CINO & LA VECINA
- Barnes & Noble – Bookseller – PT
- Barry’s Auto Group – Automotive Internet Sales Manager
- Bluegreen Vacations – Evening Manager on Duty
- BMW of Newport – SERVICE ADVISOR
- Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assitant/Line or Prep Cook
- Brown Medicine – Registered Nurse
- Castle Hill Inn – LINE COOK @ CASTLE HILL INN
- Chilis – Food Runner
- Colbea EastSide Enterprise – Cashier
- Clarke Cooke House – Cooks, bussers, dishwashers, servers, bar staff/ kitchen staff, shuckers. Assistant General Manager Please apply in person.
- Creative Plumbing & Heating – Plumbers Needed (Master, Journeyman, and Apprentice)
- DISH – DISH Installation Technician – Field
- EBCAP – Dental Assistant In Training (EBCAP0847)
- EuroMarine Trading – Shipping and Receiving Manager
- Famous Footwear – Part-Time Sales Associate – Famous Footwear
- Food Love Market – LINE COOK – $15-$21/HR @ FOODLOVE MARKET
- GVI – Secretary / Admin Assistant (2253)
- HFM Realty – Real Estate Agent
- Horan Building – Controller
- KFC – KFC Team Member
- KVH Industries – Lead Technical Writer
- Lifespan – Clinical Educator PD
- Looking Upwards – Direct Support Professional, Lead Home Based Therapeutic Support Staff, Job Coach – Transition, PASS, and more
- Malone Healthcare – LPN LTC-Newport ,RI **$1440/Gross Weekly
- Marvel & Associates – Associate
- Matt’s Local Pharmacy – Pharmacy Technician
- McLaughlin Research Corp – INTERMEDIATE CONFIGURATION MANAGEMENT SPECIALIST-ES
- Netsimco – IT Help Desk Support
- Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Hotel Housekeeping Manager (Newport, RI)
- Newport Marriott – Banquet Aide – Newport Marriott
- Ocean State Job Lot – Retail Front End Supervisor
- Old Navy – Product Operations Specialist
- OLH Technical Services – Electrical/Mechanical Technician – 2320
- PeopleReady – Server
- Performance Physical Therapy – Exercise Specialist
- Salve Regina University – Media Support / Systems Specialist – Salve Regina University
- Schochet Associates – Leasing Consultant – Bay View Estates
- SEACORP – Program Manager (PT) – OHIO Class Life Cycle Support Facility (LCSF) Support
- Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services – Flex Security Officer
- Semco Orthodontics – Orthodontic Assistant
- Shaner Operating Corp – Sales Coordinator The Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina
- Shaws – Retail Clerks(Multiple)-Shaw’s Supermarkets-Middletown, RI
- Sodexo – Dishwasher-Salve Regina University
- Sunrun – Clean Energy Ambassador: NH or RI (Base + Uncapped Commission)
- Surv – Receptionist/Office Manager
- Susse Chalet – Housekeeper ***$500 Sign On Bonus /Housekeeper ***$500 mag-sign in sa Bon
- Tallulah’s Taqueria – JAMESTOWN STORE -FOH TEAM MEMBER – Hospitality
- TBloom – Golf Course Maintenance Apprenticeship
- TCI – Accounting Specialist
- Team One Newport –Order Processing/Customer Service
- Team Trivia New England – Trivia Host
- The Black Dog – Assistant Store Manager
- The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Bartender
- The Fogarty Center – Help in home
- The Home Depot – Cashier
- The Mooring – EXECUTIVE SOUS CHEF @ THE MOORING
- The Newport Experience – Events Staff – Weddings, Corporate Retreats, Social Events
- The Wayfinder – Room Attendant
- The Simon Companies – Assistant Property Manager | The Admiralty
- The UPS Store – Full-Time Center Associate
- THOR Solutions- Financial Analyst (NUWC Code 25)
- US Commander, Navy Installations – Child & Youth Program Assistant
- USPS – CITY CARRIER ASSISTANT
- Village House Nursing and Rehab – RN Staff Nurse
- Wyndham Destinations – Maintenance Technician I