Looking for a new gig, job, or career in or around Newport? Here’s a roundup of some of the companies that are hiring right now in the Newport area.

All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Are you a business owner and manager who is hiring? Email your job opportunities, with a link to the job opportunity (in the format you see below) to ryan@whatsupnewp.com and we’ll make sure to include you in our next roundup.

Current Job Opportunities

  1. Allied Universal – Healthcare Security Account Manager
  2. Aware Recovery Care – LCSW Care Coordinator (Substance Use Disorder)
  3. Balfour Beatty – Residential Maintenance Technician- Level II
  4. BankNewport – Seasonal Teller
  5. Bar Cino – SOUS CHEF @ BAR ‘CINO & LA VECINA
  6. Barnes & Noble – Bookseller – PT
  7. Barry’s Auto Group – Automotive Internet Sales Manager
  8. Bluegreen Vacations – Evening Manager on Duty
  9. BMW of Newport – SERVICE ADVISOR
  10. Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assitant/Line or Prep Cook
  11. Brown Medicine – Registered Nurse
  12. Castle Hill Inn – LINE COOK @ CASTLE HILL INN
  13. Chilis – Food Runner
  14. Colbea EastSide Enterprise – Cashier
  15. Clarke Cooke House – Cooks, bussers, dishwashers, servers, bar staff/ kitchen staff, shuckers. Assistant General Manager  Please apply in person.
  16. Creative Plumbing & Heating – Plumbers Needed (Master, Journeyman, and Apprentice)
  17. DISH – DISH Installation Technician – Field
  18. EBCAP – Dental Assistant In Training (EBCAP0847)
  19. EuroMarine Trading – Shipping and Receiving Manager
  20. Famous Footwear – Part-Time Sales Associate – Famous Footwear
  21. Food Love Market – LINE COOK – $15-$21/HR @ FOODLOVE MARKET
  22. GVI – Secretary / Admin Assistant (2253)
  23. HFM Realty – Real Estate Agent
  24. Horan Building – Controller
  25. KFC – KFC Team Member
  26. KVH Industries – Lead Technical Writer
  27. Lifespan – Clinical Educator PD
  28. Looking Upwards – Direct Support Professional, Lead Home Based Therapeutic Support Staff, Job Coach – Transition, PASS, and more
  29. Malone Healthcare – LPN LTC-Newport ,RI **$1440/Gross Weekly
  30. Marvel & Associates – Associate
  31. Matt’s Local Pharmacy – Pharmacy Technician
  32. McLaughlin Research Corp – INTERMEDIATE CONFIGURATION MANAGEMENT SPECIALIST-ES
  33. Netsimco – IT Help Desk Support
  34. Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Hotel Housekeeping Manager (Newport, RI)
  35. Newport Marriott – Banquet Aide – Newport Marriott 
  36. Ocean State Job Lot – Retail Front End Supervisor
  37. Old Navy – Product Operations Specialist
  38. OLH Technical Services – Electrical/Mechanical Technician – 2320
  39. PeopleReady – Server
  40. Performance Physical Therapy – Exercise Specialist
  41. Salve Regina University – Media Support / Systems Specialist – Salve Regina University
  42. Schochet Associates – Leasing Consultant – Bay View Estates
  43. SEACORP – Program Manager (PT) – OHIO Class Life Cycle Support Facility (LCSF) Support
  44. Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services – Flex Security Officer
  45. Semco Orthodontics – Orthodontic Assistant
  46. Shaner Operating Corp – Sales Coordinator The Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina
  47. Shaws – Retail Clerks(Multiple)-Shaw’s Supermarkets-Middletown, RI
  48. Sodexo – Dishwasher-Salve Regina University
  49. Sunrun – Clean Energy Ambassador: NH or RI (Base + Uncapped Commission)
  50. Surv – Receptionist/Office Manager
  51. Susse Chalet – Housekeeper ***$500 Sign On Bonus /Housekeeper ***$500 mag-sign in sa Bon
  52. Tallulah’s Taqueria – JAMESTOWN STORE -FOH TEAM MEMBER – Hospitality
  53. TBloom – Golf Course Maintenance Apprenticeship
  54. TCI – Accounting Specialist
  55. Team One Newport –Order Processing/Customer Service
  56. Team Trivia New England – Trivia Host
  57. The Black Dog – Assistant Store Manager
  58. The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Bartender
  59. The Fogarty Center – Help in home
  60. The Home Depot – Cashier
  61. The Mooring – EXECUTIVE SOUS CHEF @ THE MOORING
  62. The Newport Experience – Events Staff – Weddings, Corporate Retreats, Social Events
  63. The Wayfinder – Room Attendant
  64. The Simon Companies – Assistant Property Manager | The Admiralty
  65. The UPS Store – Full-Time Center Associate
  66. THOR Solutions- Financial Analyst (NUWC Code 25)
  67. US Commander, Navy Installations – Child & Youth Program Assistant
  68. USPS – CITY CARRIER ASSISTANT
  69. Village House Nursing and Rehab – RN Staff Nurse
  70. Wyndham Destinations – Maintenance Technician I

