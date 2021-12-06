Carrie W. Miranda, executive director of Looking Upwards, was recently honored with Salve Regina University’s Distinguished Graduate Alumni Award 2021.

“A mover and shaker in the human service field for over 25 years, Miranda continues to be a strong and determined advocate supporting the voice and self-determination of individuals with disabilities,” a press release received on behalf of Looking Upwards.

Her vision and stewardship at the Middletown-based nonprofit, Looking Upwards, over the past seventeen years has made a difference in the lives of the more than 1,200 individuals and families the agency serves annually. Additionally, Miranda has had impact through her numerous leadership roles throughout the state, including as president of the Community Provider Network of Rhode Island and the RI representative for the American Network of Community Options and Resources and for the American Association on Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.

Throughout her career, Miranda’s continued focus and commitment has been to listen to, learn from and support individuals with disabilities and their families.