MARSHFIELD, MA – Dec 14, 2021 – Levitate’s signature summertime celebration of music and art is back for its 9th annual celebration this July 8, 9 & 10 at the Marshfield Fairgrounds! The largest iteration yet of the beloved homegrown festival, Levitate will bring its signature blend of world-class artists and emerging local acts.
This year’s event shapes a significant chapter of the Levitate tale. For a festival which started as a 10-year anniversary celebration for the locally beloved Levitate surf and skate shop, Jack Johnson’s involvement and commitment to the event over the course of pandemic-related postponements holds particular value. Jack Johnson’s involvement highlights both his music and his beliefs that the Levitate brand also shares. These beliefs include enhancing community, environmental awareness and action, and culture.
In addition to Jack Johnson, the 2022 lineup is loaded with world-class talent. In typical Levitate fashion, this year’s headliners are an eclectic blend of styles and genres. Phil Lesh steps in as an American Jam band legend and original member of The Grateful Dead, the ever-elusive Vulfpeck makes their debut New England appearance, and Stick Figure returns to their hometown as a leading force in reggae and the most listened to reggae artist worldwide behind Bob Marley.
The significance surrounding the return of this year’s Levitate Festival is not lost on its founder Dan Hassett: “Never before has our mission to Levitate communities and bring people together through surf, music, art, and the outdoors felt so timely and appropriate. The opportunity to bring our community back together couldn’t come at a better time.”
The launching of the festival coincides with the formalization of the Levitate Foundation which was recently approved for 501(c)(3) status. The foundation’s mission is to levitate the future of the communities in which we live and work by supporting music, art, and outdoor related initiatives. One-percent of each ticket sold will be contributed to the non-profit, which intends to begin its efforts in the upcoming year with more information to come.
In addition to the eclectic lineup that has come to be expected at Levitate Festival, all three days will feature local visual artists creating murals and live paintings, 100+ local craft and artisan vendors, and a variety of food trucks and cold drink options. The 2022 Levitate Music & Arts Festival is expected to be another page in the story of the growth of Levitate into one of the most loved and respected music and arts events in the region.
EVENT: LEVITATE MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL
DATE: FRIDAY, JULY 8 – SUNDAY, JULY 10, 2022
LOCATION: MARSHFIELD FAIRGROUNDS 140 MAIN STREET, MARSHFIELD MA 02050
TICKETS: 3-Day GA $199. 3-Day VIP $429 Kids GA $45 (Ages 4 – 12. Toddlers Free).
TICKETS AVAILABLE AT: https://levitatemusicfestival.frontgatetickets.com/
FESTIVAL WEBSITE: https://www.levitatemusicfestival.com
LINEUP:
Jack Johnson
Phil Lesh & Friends
Vulfpeck
Stick Figure
Dirty Heads
Stephen Marley
Old Crow Medicine Show
Umphrey’s McGee
Moe.
Goth Babe
Durand Jones & The Indications
Donavon Frankenreiter
The Elovaters
Mihali
Sammie Rae & The Friends
Too Many Zooz
Fruition
Midnight North
Mike Love
Tropidelic
Hannah Wicklund
Melt
GA-20
Flipturn
Coral Moons
The New Motif
Sal Johnson & The Crowded Table
Sun Dog Organ Trio
Sun Parade