MARSHFIELD, MA – Dec 14, 2021 – Levitate’s signature summertime celebration of music and art is back for its 9th annual celebration this July 8, 9 & 10 at the Marshfield Fairgrounds! The largest iteration yet of the beloved homegrown festival, Levitate will bring its signature blend of world-class artists and emerging local acts.

This year’s event shapes a significant chapter of the Levitate tale. For a festival which started as a 10-year anniversary celebration for the locally beloved Levitate surf and skate shop, Jack Johnson’s involvement and commitment to the event over the course of pandemic-related postponements holds particular value. Jack Johnson’s involvement highlights both his music and his beliefs that the Levitate brand also shares. These beliefs include enhancing community, environmental awareness and action, and culture.

In addition to Jack Johnson, the 2022 lineup is loaded with world-class talent. In typical Levitate fashion, this year’s headliners are an eclectic blend of styles and genres. Phil Lesh steps in as an American Jam band legend and original member of The Grateful Dead, the ever-elusive Vulfpeck makes their debut New England appearance, and Stick Figure returns to their hometown as a leading force in reggae and the most listened to reggae artist worldwide behind Bob Marley.

The significance surrounding the return of this year’s Levitate Festival is not lost on its founder Dan Hassett: “Never before has our mission to Levitate communities and bring people together through surf, music, art, and the outdoors felt so timely and appropriate. The opportunity to bring our community back together couldn’t come at a better time.”

The launching of the festival coincides with the formalization of the Levitate Foundation which was recently approved for 501(c)(3) status. The foundation’s mission is to levitate the future of the communities in which we live and work by supporting music, art, and outdoor related initiatives. One-percent of each ticket sold will be contributed to the non-profit, which intends to begin its efforts in the upcoming year with more information to come.

In addition to the eclectic lineup that has come to be expected at Levitate Festival, all three days will feature local visual artists creating murals and live paintings, 100+ local craft and artisan vendors, and a variety of food trucks and cold drink options. The 2022 Levitate Music & Arts Festival is expected to be another page in the story of the growth of Levitate into one of the most loved and respected music and arts events in the region.

EVENT: LEVITATE MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL

DATE: FRIDAY, JULY 8 – SUNDAY, JULY 10, 2022

LOCATION: MARSHFIELD FAIRGROUNDS 140 MAIN STREET, MARSHFIELD MA 02050

TICKETS: 3-Day GA $199. 3-Day VIP $429 Kids GA $45 (Ages 4 – 12. Toddlers Free).

TICKETS AVAILABLE AT: https://levitatemusicfestival.frontgatetickets.com/

FESTIVAL WEBSITE: https://www.levitatemusicfestival.com

LINEUP:

Jack Johnson

Phil Lesh & Friends

Vulfpeck

Stick Figure

Dirty Heads

Stephen Marley

Old Crow Medicine Show

Umphrey’s McGee

Moe.

Goth Babe

Durand Jones & The Indications

Donavon Frankenreiter

The Elovaters

Mihali

Sammie Rae & The Friends

Too Many Zooz

Fruition

Midnight North

Mike Love

Tropidelic

Hannah Wicklund

Melt

GA-20

Flipturn

Coral Moons

The New Motif

Sal Johnson & The Crowded Table

Sun Dog Organ Trio

Sun Parade