UNCASVILLE, CT (December 1, 2021) – Four-time Grammy Award winner Keith Urban will kick off his first world tour in four years next summer. The Speed of Now World Tour’s newly announced North American leg will feature three-time Grammy nominee Ingrid Andress, and makes a stop at Mohegan Sun Arena at 7:00pm on Friday, October 21, 2022.

Tickets are $129.50, $99.50, and $79.50 and go on sale Friday, December 10th at 10:00am via ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning Saturday, December 11th, subject to availability.

“Every night is the first time we’ve played these songs for that audience, in that moment,” says Urban. “It’s why every show is different – spontaneous and unpredictable – even for us!” He adds, “After two years we’re finally gonna get the chance to play some of the new songs we haven’t done live before. We’ll throw in a bunch of the songs that everyone comes to hear, a couple of which we’ll rework a bit, and it’s really gonna be tough to get us off the stage.”

Critics from around the globe have hailed Urban’s concerts as ones “not to be missed,” as unpredictable as they are explosive. Combine his infectious showmanship, virtuoso guitar playing, effortless spontaneity with a fist-pumping, arena-ready arsenal of hits and The Speed of Now World Tour promises to be one of the concert events of the summer.

“I’ve always considered myself a live performer first,” says Urban. “It’s what I’ve always done and it’s what my music needs to live and breathe. Our shows are all about living in the moment. They’re a totally interactive and immersive experience where everyone can participate in whatever way they want – sing, dance, do whatever.”

But what lies at the heart of every great show are the songs. “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” “The Fighter,” “Somewhere In My Car,” “Wasted Time,” “Somebody Like You,” “Long Hot Summer,” Urban’s latest single “Wild Hearts,” and his global smash “One Too Many”with P!NK, will anchor a night of music from one of the touring world’s best.