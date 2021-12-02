The battle of Rhode Island is here.

The Providence Friars men’s basketball team will host the University of Rhode Island Rams on Saturday (December 4) at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence.

The Friars hold a 74-56 all-time record and a 39-23 home record against URI. In their last meeting, the Friars lost to the Rams, 75-61, on December 6, 2019, in Kingston.

Tip-off is set for 2:00 pm on CBS Sports Network and WPRO 630 AM/99.7 FM.

Tickets are still available for the game, ticket prices range from $50-$135. Get tickets. If you’re heading to the game, bring a new, unwrapped toy for the Esperanza-Hope Annual Toy Drive.