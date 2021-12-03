Tiverton Four Corners’ GALLERY at FOUR is partnering with the Alzheimer’s Association Rhode Island Chapter for a month-long fundraising campaign during the gallery’s holiday exhibition. SHOW HO HO…art for Alzheimer’s will host a gallery reception to meet the artists and learn more about the Alzheimer’s Association on Saturday, December 4 from 4 to 7 p.m.

SHOW HO HO…art for Alzheimer’s is a holiday exhibition featuring paintings, photography, sculpture, and ceramics. A portion of gallery sales will be contributed to the Alzheimer’s Association. Among the nine artists featured in the holiday exhibition, is Rhode Island artist Judith Davis, who was recently diagnosed with this progressive disease. The gallery reception will also include a special performance from a featured artist and musician Butch McCarthy.

“Art can be a way for those living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias to express themselves and engage, even after the disease has progressed. This holiday exhibition is the perfect way to showcase art while spreading awareness about Alzheimer’s disease and the resources that the Association has to offer,” said Donna McGowan, Executive Director for the Alzheimer’s Association Rhode Island Chapter. “We are so thankful for GALLERY at FOUR and the artists who are dedicating their time and talents to make this happen.”

There will also be an opportunity to meet popular jewelry designer and artist Susan Freda of Susan Freda Designs, and view a special holiday collection of jewelry and sculpture on Saturday, December 11 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. SHOW HO HO…art for Alzheimer’s is open from now until December 30. GALLERY AT FOUR is located at 3848 Main Road Tiverton Four Corners, RI.