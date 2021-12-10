Portsmouth Fire Department and mutual aid units from across the area are on the scene of a boat fire in Portsmouth.

The fire includes at least one yacht at Hinckley Yacht Services, located at 1 Little Harbor Landing in Portsmouth. The boat

The Town of Middletown reported on Friday afternoon that “Middletown Fire remains on the scene of a large boat fire at the Melville Marina in Portsmouth. No injuries have been reported to Middletown firefighters in connection with the blaze off Defense Highway”.

The Town of Middletown shared the following photos on their website on Friday.

This story is developing and will be updated.

