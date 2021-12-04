(Review below contributed by Gavi Elkind)

On Friday, December 3rd, Tedeschi Trucks Band played the third night of their four-night run in Boston to a sold-out, adoring crowd at the Orpheum Theatre. From the moment the show began with Tedeschi Trucks Band’s “Don’t Drift Away,” Tedeschi’s hometown audience was on their feet — and that’s where they stayed all evening.

The band played an eclectic mix of blues and rock originals including “Part of Me” and “Misunderstood” by Tedeschi Trucks Band, inspired covers like Clapton’s “Keeps on Growing” and “Tell the Truth,” “Lord Protect My Child” from Bob Dylan, and songs from both Susan Tedeschi and The Derek Trucks Band, including “Looking for Answers” by Tedeschi and “I Wish I Knew” by Trucks. After closing out the first set with a high-energy rendition of “Leavin’ Trunk” (TTB), they began the second set with four acoustic songs.

As usual, Tedeschi and Trucks highlighted the enormous talent of their 12-piece band over the course of the evening. Vocalist Mike Mattison sang lead on a few songs, including while playing acoustic guitar on “Dear Doctor” (Rolling Stones), as Tedeschi sang backup. Saxophonist Kebbi Williams and trombonist Elizabeth Lea both played phenomenal solos while Trucks looked on and answered with his guitar.

Tedeschi and Trucks themselves took turns soloing on their guitars as they filled the Orpheum with energy and passion. The band closed out the show with a fantastic encore performance of “Get What You Deserve” by The Derek Trucks Band before sending the audience home to imagine what surprises await on the last night of the Boston run.

Check out some nice photos from the show below from WUN contributor Gary Alpert.