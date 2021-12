Multi-talented entertainer Lindsey Stirling dazzled her fans Tuesday, December 14 at the Providence Performing Arts Center. Stirling delivered what she is best known for – a high-energy performance showcasing her top-notch violin skills, with dance, acrobatics, and spectacle.

Stirling’s Christmas show was a big hit before a near sell-out crowd. The mood was festive and fans of all ages were spellbound.

We were there – check out some great photos from the show from What’sUpNewp’s Rick Farrell.