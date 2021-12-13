The City of Newport today announced that Newport homeowners who served in the military during the Cold War period from 1947 until 1991 are now eligible to qualify for property tax relief through the Rhode Island Veteran’s Exemption.

This provision, which was passed by the General Assembly early this year, also includes the widow/widower of a veteran who served during the Cold War.

Eligible property owners are asked to bring their DD214 to the Tax Assessor’s Office at 43 Broadway, any time beginning January 1st until March 15th to apply for the 2022-23 tax bill.

Applicants must be a Newport resident, and not claim an exemption in any other state.

No applications received after March 15th, 2022 will be eligible for the upcoming tax cycle.

For further questions, please visit the City’s website at www.CityofNewport.com/TaxAssessor or call (401) 845 – 5363.