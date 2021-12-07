At approximately 7:19 pm on Monday night, the United States Coast Guard Northeast announced that it was is responding to a person in the water in Narragansett Bay.

According to Portsmouth officials, a woman fell off of the Prudence Island Ferry.

Coast Guard Stations Air Station Cape Cod, and the Narragansett Bay Marine Task Force were originally engaged in the search.

At approximately 10:41 pm, the Coast Guard announced that Coast Guard Cutter Coho was en route to search through the night after relieving Castle Hill.

At that time the coast guard said that Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod and Coast Guard Station Castle Hill will return to base and continue searching at first light.

At 7:58 am on Tuesday, the Coast Guard announced that Station Castle Hill, Air Station Cape Cod, Coast Guard Cutter COHO, and the Narragansett Bay Marine Task Force are continuing their search for the person in the water in the vicinity of Narragansett Bay as of first light this morning.

