The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, The Blue Angels, released their 2023 air show schedule this week.

Among the sixty-two demonstrations at thirty-two locations across the United States during their 77th Air Show season is a stop in North Kingstown, Rhode Island from June 24 to June 25 – most likely for the Rhode Island National Guard Open House Air Show.

The Rhode Island National Guard Open House Air Show was canceled in 2020 and in 2021 due to COVID-19. Plans for 2022 have not yet been announced by the National Guard.

According to their 2022 air show schedule, the Blue Angels will not be in Rhode Island this year.

The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps through flight demonstrations and community outreach while inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country.

