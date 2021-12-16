Need some last-minute holiday shopping ideas that support local businesses? We’ve got you covered.

Check out this list of local spots where you’ll find plenty of items and gift certificates for everyone on your holiday shopping list. With most businesses now set up with online stores, shopping local is easier and more convenient than ever.

For the Home

Kristen Coates – Shop curated holiday gifts in the online shop here or in person.

Wald & Sea – Shop in person at 107 Spring Street.

Blink Gallery – Shop art that makes your home beautiful here or in person at 89 Thames Street.

Newport Historical Society Museum Shop – Shop online here or in person at 127 Thames Street.

Portugalia Marketplace – Shop decorative housewares and more here.

KITSCH Art Bodega – Shop art and housewares in-store at 94 William Street.

The Kings Lens – Shop original art and photography online here and in-person at 7 Carroll Ave.

Ry Smith Art – Shop original art here.

For Relaxation

Newport Skin Therapy – Shop gift cards for facials and expert skincare.

Zen Den – Shop gift cards for cranio-sacral therapy, yoga, and more.

Little Bird Wellbeing – Shop holiday gift certificates for massage.

The Bodhi Spa – Shop gift cards and book appointments for hydrotherapy and body treatments.

Spa Fjor at Hotel Viking – Shop spa treatments and special offers here.

The Bit Players – Give the gift of laughter via live improv comedy here.

Books

Charter Books – Shop best-selling titles online here or in person at 8 Broadway.

Commonwealth Books – Shop in person at 29 Touro Street.

Clothing

Bohemian Bias – Shop in person at 154 Mill Street.

Harper & Tucker – Shop online here or in-person at 146 Bellevue Ave.

Folk Vintage – Shop in person at 221 Spring Street.

Nitrobar – Shop beanies, hoodies, and other merch online here or at their Pond Street or Thames Street locations.

Jewelry

Lazuli Handcrafted – Shop on Etsy here or at a limited-time pop-up location inside Rhode Island Reef.

Duris Studios – Shop local handmade jewelry here or in-person at 480 Thames Street.

Fiercen Designs – Shop locally made jewelry online here.

Newport’s Holiday Destination

Want to stroll while you shop? Head to Bowen’s Wharf, “Newport’s Holiday Destination”, and stroll (and shop) through their shops and restaurants.

Treats and Sweets

Rhode Island Reef – Shop CBD gummies, tincture and other products online here.

Newport Sweet Shoppe – view the menu here and the call the shop to place an order

Kilwins – Call or shop in person to order.

Anchor Toffee – Shop online here or at their Bowen’s Wharf store.

Specialty Foods

Food Love Mart – Shop in person or purchase gift cards online here.

Virgin & Aged – Shop artisanal imported olive oils and vinegar at 395 Thames Street.

Portugalia Marketplace – Shop imported Portuguese foods like conservas and tinned fish here.

Coffee & Tea

Empire Tea & Coffee – Shop coffee beans, loose leaf tea and gift cards here or Broadway or William Street locations.

Mokka Coffeehouse – Shop for gift cards here or in person at 469 Thames Street.

Nitrobar – Shop gift cards here.

Spice & Tea Exchange – shop online here or in person at 192 Thames Street.

Wine and Spirits

Newport Vineyards & Taproot Brewing– Shop online here.

Mirabelle Selects – Give the gift of a monthly wine subscription (or order one for yourself) here.

The Point Wine & Spirits – Shop online here for pick-up or delivery.

Rejects Brewing Co – Shop merch and online gift certificates here or in person at 125 Aquidneck Avenue.