Meet your new best friend, Jack – this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week! The Potter League for Animals says Jack is a 15-month old male and is a medium-sized mixed-breed.

Here’s what Potter League for Animals has to say about Jack;

We’d like to introduce you to Jack – Defender of the homestead and destroyer of all toys-squeaky! He’s also known to be quite dopey. Honestly, Jack is just silly. He’s only just turned one year old, and still has a ton of puppy in him. He loves to play and run. His favorite hobby? Dismembering stuffed animals. It’s not a victory until he brings you the squeaker. Jacks still learning how to get comfortable in new situations, and has made huge strides in his time here. He definitely prefers the company of adults, and does love other dogs that aren’t too rough in their playing. He will thrive in a patient, yet active, home that can help introduce him to adventures, but advocate for him if he gets overwhelmed. In return Jack promises to provide endless entertainment, a loving head to rest in your lap and to keep your homes’ floors spotless. Seriously, when it comes to crumbs he’s better than a Roomba. If you have questions or are interested in meeting Handsome Jack, please fill out an Adopter Profile through our website, www.potterleague.org, and send Rachel an email at RachelS@PotterLeague.org.

For more information about Jack, call: Potter League for Animals at (401) 846-8276. You can read more about the adoption process and fees here.

See all of the current dogs, cats, and small animals, visit www.potterleague.org.